Another Arson: At around 1:10 a.m. Friday, someone lit a fire on a porch in Mount Baker. Crews responded and snuffed out the flames out before they engulfed the house. The two residents evacuated safely. This arson is the third in the area this year. Two fires were set in the same vicinity this past July. Police haven’t said if the fires are connected. No firebug(s) caught yet.

Kent Residents Not So Lucky: An apartment fire in Kent spread to six units and displaced 15 people.

I Went to the Big Game Last Night: T-Mobile Park was yet again bummer city as the Mariners flopped and the dreaded Blue Jays soared—8-2, ouch. This Reuters headline about sums it up: "Mariners fans get dose of something more familiar - disappointment." The series is tied at 2-2. All hope is not lost! Right?

Trash Talk: At a sold-out Ms game, fans produce about 10 tons of trash. The bad baseball accounts for another several tons. That last part is a joke. Hahaha. Sorry. I'll be positive. We'll get 'em today. First pitch is at 3:08 p.m.

Low Tow Blow: Around 45 attendees of Wednesday night's Mariners game had a rude awakening after they schlepped all the way north back to the Lynnwood on the light rail to find their cars missing. The parking lot they'd opted for after the 1,900-spot park-and-ride garage filled up was actually private. Its owner? An asshole. He called a tow truck on the parked cars. Drivers say the lot didn't have any "No Parking" signs. The tow company made $18,000 in tows. Or, for you number heads, $400 per vehicle.

And Now, The Weather: It's wet this morning. That should clear up soon. Sun this afternoon. Rain returns Saturday. Mildness persists this fall.

Feds Charge Clarinetist with Alleged Assault: Oriana Korol, a 38-year-old clarinetist in Portland's Unpresidented Brass Band, spent three nights in an Clark County Jail after federal officers arrested her for allegedly interfering with an arrest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Korol had been performing with band across from the facility playing the Ghostbusters theme when officers chased a man through the band. Charging documents accuse Korol of kicking and biting an officer. Her bandmates say they didn't see anything like that.

Oriana Korol, a clarinetist with the Unpresidented Brass Band, was arrested after a man and federal agents barreled into band members who were standing across the street from the ICE office and playing the theme from “Ghostbusters.” Read more: www.oregonlive.com/crime/2025/1...



[image or embed] — The Oregonian (@oregonian.com) October 15, 2025 at 6:35 PM

This is Not First Time ICE Has Lied regarding an arrest. When ICE agents illegally arrested Columbia graduate and Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil in March, ICE stated in a report that Khalil attempted to flee arrest. He did not.

Bugging the Sea: Scientists put a mile of fiber optic cable into the Salish Sea around the San Juan Islands to eavesdrop on orca conversations. The cable can function as a kind of underwater microphone, a twist on the technology known as Distributed Acoustic Sensing, or DAS that is usually used to monitor pipelines and investigate infrastructure problems. Scientists have adapted it to listen in on the ocean. The hope is to pick up the orcas' clicks, calls, and whistles and see how they're responding to "ship traffic, food scarcity, and climate change." It's worked with baleen whales, but scientists aren't positive yet that the DAS can pick up the higher-frequency orca calls.

No Kings Returns: Another No Kings protest is set for Saturday Oct. 18. Around 2,500 rallies are planned across the country. Saturday's Seattle march will start at Seattle Center’s International Fountain at noon followed by a march downtown. It should be wet. Show up. Laminate your signs.

Now This Is Journalism: WIRED went to a meetup for the 53,000-person Facebook group Cybertruck Owners Only asked Tesla Cybertruck owners how it feels to own such a politically-charged car. The Cybertruck is Elon Musk’s 15th baby and is heavily associated with Trump's return to the White House. The story rocks. There's a guy who was flabbergasted that people consider the car political. It turns out he was arrested and charged with conspiracy for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection and pardoned by Trump. After loving on the truck, WIRED asked one guy if there's anything he doesn't like about it and he said, "I can't really see the front out of the windshield because it’s so long." There's so much.

AI Recommends Heroin for Pain Relief: Reddit's chatbot, Reddit Answers, recommended users seeking pain management solutions try out heroin or kratom, an herbal extract the Mayo Clinic calls "unsafe and ineffective." Oops!

John Bolton Indicted: Trump's former national security advisor, John Bolton, was indicted by a Maryland grand jury on charges of mishandling classified information. Bolton allegedly used a personal email and messaging app to share "more than 1,000 pages of 'diary' notes about his day-to-day activities" working under Trump, reports the New York Times. “He’s a bad guy,” Trump told reporters about Bolton. “That’s the way it goes.” While Bolton is Trump’s political enemy, and Trump has brazenly targeted political enemies like James Comey and Letitia James with criminal investigations, the Bolton investigation started during the Biden administration. Bolton pleaded “not guilty.”

JB Pritzker Wins Big: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is an heir to the Hyatt hotel chain and worth about $3.9 billion, won $1.4 million in a Las Vegas blackjack game, according to tax records. “I was incredibly lucky,” he told reporters.

Trump Lowers IVF Prices: Ugh, okay this is a good thing he did. But I'm still waiting for the other shoe to drop. Trump announced Thursday that employers will be allowed to offer standalone coverage for IVF treatments and one drug company, EMD Serono, would offer discounts on some of the IVF drugs. He's somewhat following through on campaign promises to make IVF more affordable, however he's falling far short of his assertion he would "be mandating that the insurance company pay" for the treatments.

ICE Arrests Chicago Police Officer: ICE arrested a cop working in the Chicago suburb of Hanover Park for overstaying a tourist visa in 2015. He’s originally from Montenegro. The Hanover Park Police Department said they conducted a background check on their officer before he was hired and found he was lawfully allowed to work in the country. ICE not backing the blue? The thin blue line gets even thinner.

SalesForce Bends the Knee: Hey, techies, your CEO is trying to make your job to staff up the Gestapo. SalesForce CEO Marc Benioff has come out as a fan of Trump and a proponent of sending the National Guard to San Francisco. Benioff has also pitched Trump on using SalesForce's AI technology to meet ICE's staffing needs. SalesForce has previously contracted with ICE under the Obama and Biden administrations. But, while that's not great, the scope of what ICE is and is doing has changed drastically this year, veering into the stomach-roiling bad-for-humanity zone. At what point do you cast off your branded SalesForce Patagonia puffy jacket?

A Few Dead People: Kiss' original lead guitarist, Ace Frehly, is dead at 74. Susan Stamberg, who was the first woman to anchor a national news program thanks to her work at NPR, is dead at 87. Do your mourning in the comments.

For the Bandwagoners: I know I've linked this before, but I'm going to link it again. If you're suddenly into Mariners baseball and you want to be even more into Mariners baseball, watch this. Also, if they keep losing, then this will be even more of a salve: