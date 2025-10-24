Airline of the Year: Alaska Airlines experienced a tech outage on Thursday that grounded flights for seven hours. The outage cancelled 229 flights and caused hundreds of delays, but was resolved as of 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Delays still lingered into Friday morning, though everything seemed back up and running again. Our digital world is so tenuous. The Amazon Web Services outage earlier this week lasted more than two hours and sent banks offline, stifled WhatsApp conversations, and even forced people with internet-connected temperature-regulated smart beds to sleep on boiling mattresses.

Soggy South Seattle School: Emerson Elementary in Rainier Beach closed Thursday after a broken water fountain flooded the second floor. The school remains closed Friday and will be closed Monday, too.

Bullfrog Road Croaks: The I-90 overpass at exit 80 near Cle Elum was gutted by an oversized load. A too-tall truck without the right permits ripped up the Bullfrog Road overpass's belly. Now, it's slated for demolition. Gov. Bob Ferguson issued an emergency proclamation about the closed overpass in order to receive federal funds for the repair which will cost more than $8 million.

The Weather: Where is this "roller coaster" of weather we were promised? Oh, it should be here soon. Heavy rain and wind should start buffeting us Friday. Things will pick up even more on Saturday. Cozy, stormy weekend here we come. Who has a good soup recipe? Email it to me, the comment section is too scary.

A Wet, Wet, Winter Ahead: Due to a marine heatwave over the Pacific Ocean coined "the blob" by a University of Washington scientist, the Pacific Northwest could be in for an extra soggy winter this year.

RIP Sun: The last 6 p.m. sunset of the year will come on Sunday Oct. 26. Hello, darkness.

Firebugs Wanted: Seattle authorities are searching for suspected arsonists connected to six intentionally-set fires in South Seattle between Oct. 17 and Oct. 22. If you know anything call 800-552-7766 or email SFD_FIU@seattle.gov. The Arson Alarm Foundation is offering a reward for any information on the suspects.

Bus Lane Avengers Just Dropped: Following her successful advocacy that led to the reinstatement of a bus-only lane on 12th Avenue and Union Street, Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck announced the "Better Bus Lanes" campaign. Together with a slew of transportation advocates and advocacy groups, Rinck said she'll push to save and prioritize other bus lanes around the city, specifically upgrading Aurora Avenue N, Denny Way, and Rainier Avenue S. Bus lane avengers, assemble!

Ex-Microsoft Exec in the Epstein Files: Former Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Nathan Myhrvold penned a birthday wish to sex trafficker and New York financier Jeffrey Epstein in his 2003 birthday book. Myhrvold's name also appears in the flight log for two private jet trips in the 1990s. So far, Myhrvold says he knew Epstein, but the two were just acquaintances. The newly uncovered information seems to prove otherwise. “Mr. Myhrvold knew him from TED conferences and as a donor to basic scientific research,” the spokesperson told the Seattle Times. “He regrets that he ever met him.”

Well, the White House Looks Great: In very heavy-handed metaphor, President Donald Trump has taken a literal wrecking ball to American history and legacy. To make way for his new, big ballroom, the White House's East Wing is now rubble.

Trump Cancels Trade Talks with Canada because of a television ad. Trump went on a Truth Social tirade after witnessing a Canadian TV ad opposing US tariffs. Trump called the ad “egregious behavior." The ad apparently featured a clip of Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. Trump called it fraudulent. He also said the ad was an attempt by Canada to influence the Supreme Court in its upcoming decision about the legality around some of Trump's tariffs.

Inflation Inflates: Inflation rates increased only slightly in September due to rising costs from tariffs. The Consumer Price Index, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics released 10 days late, shows an increase of 3 percent compared to this time last year. Due to the government shutdown, the White House said October's inflation report likely won't be released.

AI Is so Dumb: Last year, Baltimore county high schools implemented an AI system that uses footage from school cameras to detect potential weapons. On Monday, the AI alerted police that a student at a Baltimore high school had a gun. Police arrived, put the teenager in handcuffs, and searched him. He didn't have a gun. The AI thought the Dorito bag he'd been eating out of and holding with two hands and one finger out looked like a gun.

All Publicity Is Good Publicity: The German company Böcker, which manufactured the ladder truck used in last weekend's Louvre Heist, is using the heist in its promotional materials now. In an Instagram post, Böcker included a picture of its truck outside the Louvre with the caption: "The next time you need things to move quickly. The Böcker Agilo transports your treasures weighing up to 400kg at 42 meters per minute – whisper-quiet thanks to 230 V E-motor."

NBA Sports Betting Scandal: On Thursday, Portland Trailblazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were arrested in connection with two different sports gambling schemes. One scheme was a rigged poker game where players could compete against Billups and other former basketball players. Those games used high-tech cheating like "altered card-shuffling machines, hidden cameras in poker chip trays, special sunglasses and even X-ray equipment built into the table to read cards," according to the Associated Press. High-power mafia families allegedly profited off those games, too. The other scheme involved players manipulating prop bets. Rozier allegedly planned to leave a game early and told people about it, prompting them to place bets about his worse-than-usual stats for that game. Thirty other people were arrested in connection with these schemes.

Good News for Teeth-Havers: Scientists are trying to regrow teeth. They aren't close—they're still using a blend of human and mouth cells—but they're also not at square one. Maybe one day we can all grow new teeth instead of needing implants or crowns. Though, judging from how things function in this country, I doubt the process would be covered by insurance.

A Song for Your Friday: This will be me all weekend.