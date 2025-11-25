South Park endured a 7 week, fart-like attack on the senses. Between September 19 and November 7, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency received 110 reports of an egg-like, sulfurous stench lingering in the neighborhood, causing headaches, itchy eyes, runny noses, difficulty breathing and, of course, displeasure. The area dutch oven is a bit of a mystery, but a PCAA inspector zeroed in on Gypsum to Gypsum, a company removing a giant, years-old pile of, you guessed it, gypsum (drywall), from the property. Old drywall stinks like this, a general manager admitted to the inspector, but he said he didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary. The agency would not grant an interview about the smell, The Seattle Times reported. The smell has not been dealt, or at least reported, since November 7.

Found It: BP found the leak in the Olympic Pipeline. There’s still no timeline for a fix. But at least there’s a path. The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that it’s too early to assign blame, but that the upcoming legislative session is an opportunity to enhance corporate accountability for environmental crimes.

More Light Tap Than Spanking: Yesterday, the state fined the company $3.8 million for spilling 21,000 gallons of gasoline from the same pipeline near Conway in December 2023. The pipeline leaked in 2020, too. While it’s enough money ruin you or me, it’s pocket change for a company that posted $2.2 billion in profits last quarter. Cleanup for the 2023 spill took 3 months, cost the state $820,000, and killed animals.

Our Oil-Soaked Turkey: Because the pipeline carried jet fuel down the coast from the Salish Sea, BP’s leaky pipe may cause flight “schedule changes” before and on Thanksgiving. Those leaving on a long haul flight between now and November 28, should “frequently” check their flight status.

Not You, if BP Can Help It:

Weather: Not a lot to celebrate. It’ll be rainy, mainly after 9am. The high will hit 44. Tomorrow, it’ll be rainy too, but at least we’ll hit a balmy 49. Time to drag out the SAD lamp.

SeaTac shooting: Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another in the Angle Lake area last night. Police don’t know what’s behind the shooting. Detectives in the King County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

UW saw a 9 percent decrease in the number of students from China and India this year. On account of President Donald Trump temporarily halting student visa processing and the administration’s promise to further scrutinize student applications. It mirrors a national trend.

For Sale, Big Boats, Sailed Often: If you need a nice place on the water for your 87 or 144 cars, the state has the decommissioned Washington State ferry for you. The Hyak and Klahowya have been on the market for over a year without any serious buyers, because it turns out, it’s a lot of work to own a giant boat. RIP Kalakala.

A Thai woman was found alive in her coffin. She was bedridden for two years before she appeared (key word here) to stop breathing over the weekend. Her brother didn’t get a death certificate (key action), but knew she wanted to donate her organs, so he tossed her in a coffin for the 300 mile journey to Bangkok. Though the organs would’ve been illegally fresh, the hospital didn’t accept her organs because there was no death certificate. The brother then took her to a temple for free cremation, but they didn’t accept her either, again, because he had no death certificate. Then, temple staff heard her knocking. The temple is covering the woman’s medical expenses.

Those pesky technicalities! A federal judge threw out two criminal cases against Trump’s political enemies—New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey—because the Virginia prosecutor who brought the charges, Trump’s former personal lawyer, Lindsey Halligan, was illegally appointed to the job. Not to be Mayor of Obvioustown, but this was always going to happen.

Fasc-y Shit: According to a memo obtained by the AP, the Trump administration plans to review all 200,000 refugees admitted to the US when Joe Biden was president.

More Fasc-y Shit: The Pentagon is investigating Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) for a “serious allegation of misconduct” less than a week after he and five other Democratic lawmaking military veterans made a video telling troops to defy illegal, unconstitutional orders from the President. Maybe like those illegal strikes on boats in the Caribbean.

The Result of Fasc-y Shit: The majority of American Latinos disapprove of Trump, according to a new poll from Pew. Of the 5,000 respondents, 55 percent say they strongly disapprove of Trump. About 78 percent rated economic conditions as fair to poor. Two thirds say he’s overdoing deportations, up 15 points from March. More than half worry that the government will deport them, a close friend, or family member.

Genesis Schmenisis: Trump signed an executive order to boost AI research and development. The White House called it the “Genesis Mission” and likened it to the Apollo program that put humans on the moon.

One of the Last Survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre Dies: Viola Ford Fletcher died at 111. She was just a 7-year-old child when, in 1921, a white mob attacked her thriving Black Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She spent her later years spreading the truth of those two violent days.