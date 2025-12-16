We’re too soaked for our own good. And it’s not stopping. Rain is in the forecast today through at least Monday. There’s a flood watch in effect through Thursday in parts of northwest and west central Washington.

Feel the Earth Move: All this rain is making the land fall apart, so watch out for landslides along Interstate 90 and Highway 2, said the state department of transportation. Yesterday morning, a landslide closed the right two lanes of I-90 between North Bend and Snoqualmie summit, the third such collapse in the span in a week’s time.

Feel the Bridge Move, too: Extreme winds closed the floating Hood Canal bridge Monday afternoon. It’s open now, but according to WashDOT’s website, winds and strong tides have the potential to close it again.

A levee failed along the Green River: At first, the GO NOW order seemed catastrophic for Tukwila, Renton and Kent. But it turned out the breach was more trickle than burst. Soon enough, the situation was under control, officials said at a Monday afternoon press conference outside the King County Emergency Operations Center in Renton.

allowfullscreen>

Another Breech: A levee on the White River broke this morning, prompting a “GO NOW” order for 2,100 Pacific residents in South King County. Authorities went door to door to warn residents, the Seattle Times reported.

Damn Dams: The state department of ecology’s dam safety division is actively monitoring two dams for cracks and breeches: the Lake Sylvia dam in Montesano (risks have lessened in recent days, the Seattle Times reported) and the privately-owned earthen Tortorice Dam near Sultan. The dam’s spillway was clogged with debris, so the state installed pumps to prevent spillage. They’re working. If either dam breaks, there’d be property damage.

Kombucha Crash: Police told Capitol Hill Seattle Blog that the driver of the car that crashed into the self-serve kombucha taproom SOMA Kombucha on E Pike Street was fleeing her pimp. There were reports of gunfire, but nobody was shot.

Tell-all: In a series of interviews with Vanity Fair, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles revealed the obvious: Trump is prosecuting his political enemies (in part) for political reasons. Apparently, the two struck a deal that he’d end his retribution streak after 90 days in office, but obviously that didn’t take. He’s not constantly thinking about retribution, she said, but “when there’s an opportunity, he will go for it.” He has an “alcoholic’s personality” like that, she said. She attributes her ability to work with Trump to dealing with an alcoholic father.

A Few Highlights From These Wildly Open Interviews:

Contrary to Trump’s claims, there’s no evidence that Bill Clinton visited Epstein’s island.

Vice President JD Vance is a conspiracy theorist whose conversion to Trumpism was “sort of political.”

DOGE’s Elon Musk is an “avowed ketamine user.”

Russell Vought, budget director and architect of Project 2025, is an “absolute right-wing zealot.

In her opinion, Attorney General Pam Bondi “completely whiffed” the release of the Epstein files.

You’d think such candid interviews would be a private and anonymous affair, but the Trump team cooperated with the magazine, even posing for glamour shots.

Double Down: When asked if he stood by his comment blaming Reiner’s murder on Trump Derangement Syndrome, President Trump responded in the third person: “Reiner was “deranged as far as Trump was concerned… I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way shape or form. I thought he was very bad for our country.” Thanks, Oh Great Leader.

Q: A number of Republicans have denounced your statement on Rob Reiner. Do you stand by it? TRUMP: Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned.



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 15, 2025 at 12:48 PM

Dumb Down: Words have meaning, unless you live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, in which case words can mean whatever you want them to mean. In an obvious attempt to justify his administration’s extrajudicial murders of suspected drug smugglers on the high seas, Trump designated fentanyl as a chemical Weapon of Mass Destruction.

The Statue of Liberty Crashed to the Ground: You know, the one in Brazil? In a bit of heavy-handed symbolism, the 115-foot replica blew over in a windstorm in Southern Brazil. There’s something cathartic about watching her fall.

Brown University Shooting Update: Law enforcement released photos and video of who they suspect of shooting up Brown University over the weekend.

Idaho School Bus Crash: Two school buses crashed head-on in southwestern Idaho yesterday, putting both drivers and four children in the hospital. Police said the students’ injuries were not life-threatening. The crash may have been the result of fatigued driving, officials said.

Slop is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year: “Slop” is defined as “digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.” I guess that makes us little piggies. Last year, the word du jour (année?) was Polarization. Not encouraging.

Hotdogcostume.jpeg: Massachusetts man and art fraudster Brian Walshe was found guilty of murdering and dismembering his wife Ana in 2023. Walshe sealed his fate when Googled the following:

Best way to dispose of a body

How long before a body starts to smell

How long does DNA last

Can identification be made on partial human remains

How to dispose of a cell phone

My wife is missing what should I do

Can I use bleach to clean my wood floors from blood stains

How to remove a hard drive from apple laptop

How to saw a body

Hack saw the best tool for dismembering a body

Can you be charged with murder without a body

Can you identify a body with broken teeth

Disposing of a body in the trash

How to remove a hard drive from apple laptop

Body found at trash station

Can a body decompose in a plastic bag

And, the pièce de résistance

Can police get your search history without your computer

Nice flash fiction, dude.

A song for you: Tis’ the season.