For Sale, Venue, Unprofitable? After its owners closed its smaller rooms Madame Lou’s and Here-After and laid off half its workforce, the Crocodile is up for sale. The financial picture must be bad, because the sale is being handled through a receivership process, an alternative to bankruptcy. According to the National Independent Venue Association, only 40 percent of the state’s independent venues and festivals are profitable. It does not bode well that the Croc, an iconic venue that’s been independent for 35 years, is struggling this badly.

For Sale, Thrift Store: The University District’s Red Light Vintage is up for sale, and the store’s original owner, Tacee Webb, is trying to buy it back. Webb has applied for a small business loan, but the funds won’t be available for a few months, so she’s asking for public support to keep the home of Seattle’s bygone naked shopping spree running in the meantime. The store was featured in Macklemore's “Thrift Shop” video. It’s all we have.

Weather: First the morning’s patchy fog will lift, then the clouds, for a partly sunny day with a high near 48 degrees. Tomorrow, it’ll be sunny, followed by a checkerboard week of sunny and cloudy days.

Once again, lawmakers are considering lowering the legal blood alcohol content limit for drivers from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent. As we, and particularly me via Malort, discovered last year, 0.08 percent is definitely impaired, so this might be a good idea.

We’re Watching: The Washington State Legislature is considering a bill to regulate how data from automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) is stored and shared, so it doesn’t end up in ICE’s hands. Considering the unaccountable and untrustworthy handling of these digital spyglasses by police and the ALPR company Flock, we’d do well to ban this surveillance technology outright, but at least it’s something. Almost half the country has already regulated this technology.

Speaking of Surveillance: Seattle has entrusted its police CCTV camera network, already an inexcusable idea if you truly believe the federal government is authoritarian, to Chief Shon Barnes, who, as The Stranger reported last week, ignored multiple guardrails around Madison, Wisconsin’s body camera pilot.

ICYMI: Nathalie profiled Imraan Siddiqi, the director of Washington’s Council on American-Islamic Relations running to replace Democratic State Rep. Lauren Davis in the 32nd District.

Portland Shooting: Police were searching northeast Portland last night for a man suspected of shooting two police officers, reports The Oregonian. Police say the officers responded to a call of a person brandishing a knife near the city’s Lloyd Center, and were shot after making contact with the man. Portland’s Police Chief Bob Day wouldn’t say if the officers fired at him.

Secret Police, Open Up: Mischief, a toy store in St. Paul, Minnesota, was interviewed by ABC News about distributing free whistles for citizens to alert their neighbors of ICE activity. Three hours after airtime, two plainclothes ICE agents arrived at their door and demanded proof that the store’s employees could legally work in the country.

Band of Brothers? The Pentagon has ordered 1,500 active duty paratroopers to prepare to deploy to Minnesota to stop people protesting the federal intervention that terrorized immigrants and killed Renee Good. The two battalions in the 11th Airborne Division are trained to fight in the Arctic.

“No Going Back”: President Donald Trump said there’s “no going back” on his plan to wrestle Greenland from Denmark, claiming that “only power that can ensure peace throughout the world—and it is done, quite simply, through strength.”

Blowback: The World Economic Forum has become an emergency summit for the EU in Davos, Switzerland. The Union’s top official called Trump’s plan to punish eight European countries for standing up for Greenland with a 10 percent tariff a “mistake especially between long-standing allies.” Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, promised an “unflinching, united, and proportional” response from the EU.

More Blowback: Also speaking at Davos—in aviator sunglasses, to underscore the seriousness of the situation—French President Emanuel Macron said we’re experiencing “a shift towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest.” In a private text Trump shared with the world, Macron wrote: “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.” (Politico has this unnecessarily detailed breakdown of the text’s obvious meaning.)

Goddddddd: In a shockingly stupid text to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump wrote: “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.” Støre said he has “several times clearly explained to Trump” that an independent Nobel committee, not the government of Norway!!!!!!!!!!!, awards the prize. A Nobel “snub” really could unravel our European alliances.

God: Timothy P. Broglio, the Catholic Archbishop of the US Military, said it would be “morally acceptable” for troops to disobey orders as Trump prepares to take Greenland and deploy troops to Minnesota. “Greenland is a territory of Denmark,” Broglio said in a BBC interview Sunday. “It does not seem really reasonable that the United States would attack and occupy a friendly nation.”

Relaxing Music to Lower Your Blood Pressure: