ICE Cams: In an attempt to save her head, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that DHS will strap a body camera to every federal agent in Minneapolis, and expand that program nationwide when “funding becomes available.” President Donald Trump is in favor. “They generally tend to be good for law enforcement because people can’t lie about what’s happening,” said the President, who has consistently lied about what’s happening, at a Monday news conference.

This isn’t much of a reform. It’s a new camera angle. These immigration agents are being filmed constantly, and clear footage of Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez shooting Alex Pretti 10 times didn’t stop the government from lying about his killing. Hell, Jonathan Ross was filming when he shot Renee Good in the face. For all the administration’s supposed “concessions” in Minneapolis, ICE is still wilding out in the streets.

The admin is also wilding out in the courtroom. As the Minnesota Star Tribune and Mother Jones have both reported, federal prosecutors in Minnesota are “demoralized” and “pissed” that their DOJ handlers have asked them to charge anti-ICE protesters without appropriate evidence, so they’re quitting in droves. According to the Star Tribune, eight more prosecutors quit the US Attorney’s Office yesterday. Will the last prosecutor please turn out the lights?

This morning, the House will try to pass a deal to end the government shutdown. The bill would fund important stuff —defense, healthcare, labor, education, housing—and temporarily extend DHS funding while legislators negotiate changes to immigration enforcement. Far-right Republicans are threatening to tank the bill unless they tuck in new voter ID laws.

School’s Out for ICE: Hundreds of high school students in Highline and Renton School Districts walked out of school Monday morning to protest ICE. Highline senior Andre Gordon, the 17-year-old son of immigrants, told the Seattle Times: “We shouldn’t have to be scared to live in our own country. We shouldn’t have to do this.”

The millionaire tax has been revealed. The proposal would impose a 9.9% income tax on people earning more than $1 million a year (an estimated 20,000 households statewide) and eliminate a sales tax on personal hygiene products. Wow, somewhat: This tax on the wealthy will be offset with cuts to the business taxes the Legislature passed last year. Most of the $3 billion in annual revenue would go to the state general fund and pay for things like education and healthcare. Dems are going to hold a press conference today. There’ll be a public hearing Thursday. Tim Eyman’s squires are armoring him as you read.

Weather: Patchy morning fog followed by a pleasantly cool high of 58, clouds and a light wind. The clouds will stick around through Wednesday and clear out for a sunny Thursday and Friday. Rain will kill the vibe Saturday and Sunday.

I have good news about a Seattle movie theatre? Shocking, I know. What was years ago the Ark Lodge, is now the Tasveer Film Center, a new Columbia City spot to catch artsy South Asian films. Two of the theatre’s four screens will open for public screenings next week. A third screen will open later, once Tasveer remedies some ambiguous technical issues. Tasveer bought the building last March for $2.85 million. It wouldn’t have been possible without the 4Culture Doors Open funding I wrote about in 2024.

If I were Mark Zuckerberg, I’d be pale and scared. For he’s stolen a VR fitness routine from muscular, middle-aged women.

Bob the Builder: A state bill backed by Gov. Bob Ferguson could force local governments to open dying strip malls and office parks for redevelopment as shiny, new mixed-use buildings.

Mamdani Opens Up: Mayor Wilson, the gauntlet has been thrown. Raise the portcullis; let the children play in the Great City Hall Pit.

It’s your city, from the sidewalk to the skyline. The David Dinkins Municipal Building’s rooftop is open & free to everyone, starting this June.



[image or embed] — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@mayor.nyc.gov) February 2, 2026 at 12:25 PM

Jeb Bush’s proudest moment turned 10 yesterday: Please clap.

What if they had?