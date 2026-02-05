Pullout Game Weak: Border Czar Tom Homan is withdrawing a quarter of the immigration officers in Minnesota in exchange for immigrants in the state’s jails. Roughly 2,000 agents and officers will continue to Surge the Metro.

Big Brother: The Washington State Senate passed a bill to regulate automated license plate readers yesterday. Cops use ALPRs like those made by the company Flock Safety to grab plate numbers from passing vehicles, data they sometimes share with feds hunting immigrants and abortion seekers. A University of Washington report last year found that at least eight local law enforcement agencies shared their ALPR data with Border Patrol. The House will take up the bill later this month.

The FloodGates Open: The latest Epstein drop included a curious email ol’ Jeff sent to himself about computer man Bill Gates. The email implied Gates contracted an STI from Epstein’s “Russian girls,” and had asked Epstein for antibiotics for his then wife Melinda French Gates, in case he passed it on to her. Gates denied this Wednesday. The day before, his now ex-wife French Gates told NPR the email stirred up “very, very painful times in [her] marriage.”

Shooting Victims Identified: We now know the names of the high schoolers shot and killed in South Seattle last Friday: Traveiah Houfmuse, 17, and Malik Stewart, 18. Police haven’t made any arrests. Houfmuse and Stewart were shot standing at a bus stop near South Shore K-8 and Rainier Beach High School.

Hate Crime Trial: Andre Karlow is in court for allegedly beating a trans woman in the University District last March with a group of other men, bruising the victim and breaking her teeth. Another trans woman Karlow attacked while at her Sound Transit job in 2024 will testify against him today.

This Group Beatings Was Part of a Pattern: As Vivian reported last year, the Seattle area saw a spate of men in groups viciously attacking trans women. The county’s bias crimes prosecutor told Vivian at the time: “I don’t have any other category, I don’t have any other protected status, I don’t have any other marginalized group that is being attacked in this pattern, in this egregious way where a group joins in.”

Weather: The day started very Twilight, but the lifting fog has shifted the vibe to a sunny 10 Things I Hate About You, with a high near 60.

Kamala Harris Faked Me Out: Former Vice President Kamala Harris posted this cryptic clip yesterday:

I thought she was going to announce her campaign for California governor or something. I was wrong. Under the updated handle, a new video of Harris was posted, where she announced the account will now be a “new Gen-Z led progressive content hub.” …That’s it? Harris flubs the election, disappears for a year, and comes back with new social handles and “content”?

Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub. pic.twitter.com/7EQyz3DFpd — HQ (@headquarters_67) February 5, 2026

Oops: Washington’s decision to tax digital ads, IT, temp staffing, and live presentations is screwing over the K-12 schools that depend on them. Highline School District alone is facing a $500,000 loss tied to one special education staff contract. The Leg is working on a solution to either partially or fully exempt schools.

Can You People Do Anything?: The spineless Democrats backed off their promise to unmask ICE. At a press conference yesterday, House and Senate Minority Leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer said agents could wear masks in "extraordinary and unusual circumstances.” What those are we do not know. They’ll lay out their formal demands today.

Annoying: Republicans in Olympia held a hate-filled “listening session” on the two conservative ballot initiatives to ban trans girls from school sports and hand over kids’ school counseling records in the name of parent’s rights. Those who spoke shared Republican-friendly, hateful views.

Florida Man Campaigns for Governor on Tinder: Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback is “[meeting] young female voters where they are,” on Tinder. He claims to have matched with 2,000 potential voters before Tinder banned him, which was, of course, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

I’ve joined @Tinder to meet young female voters where they are, and share my plan to make it easier for them to get married, buy a home, and raise a family. pic.twitter.com/9y2VgP7is2 — James Fishback (@j_fishback) February 2, 2026

Here’s Some Music: