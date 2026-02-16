Good Morning! It’s Presidents Day, which our president is celebrating with an AI-generated Time magazine cover and the quote: “I was the hunted, and now I’m the hunter.” This is probably what George Washington had in mind, right?

The Weather: We had our taste of False Spring, and now we’re back to winter for a bit. Highs in the 40s, lows right around freezing, and we might even get a little snow later in the week.

Some Good News: ICE released Wilmer Toledo-Martinez, a Vancouver, WA man who was mauled by an ICE dog in December, from the Northwest Detention Center. He still has to continue his immigration case, but he’s doing it from home with his wife (who is an American citizen) and three kids.

And He Wasn’t the Only One: Greggy Sorio, a Filipino immigrant who came to the US on a green card, had to lose a part of his foot to infection, bleed out of his rectum for a month, and lose a “dramatic” amount of weight before a judge demanded that he be released from the Northwest ICE Processing facility in Tacoma. Sorio is able to access real medical care now, but he’s still at risk of deportation.

Another Shutdown: In a Valentine’s gift to us all, the Department of Homeland Security technically ran out of funds on Saturday while Dems in Congress try to fight for some limitations on ICE’s funding. Unfortunately, ICE and Border Patrol will barely be affected. And nearly 85 percent of FEMA employees and 95 percent of TSA’s are expected to work without pay through the shutdown.

ICYMI: Last week was a really good week for local anti-ICE legislation. City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck introduced a moratorium on new detention centers in Seattle, and the County and the Port are blocking immigration agents from using their non-private land. Next up: let’s talk about the CCTV and ALRP cameras.

Trump Bombs 39th Boat: On Saturday, the military bombed another supposed narco-trafficking boat in the Caribbean. This illegal 5-month campaign, theoretically to fight the drug trade, has killed 133 people. This bombing killed three.

Pity the Millionaires: According to the Seattle Times’s Danny Westneat this weekend, taxing the rich is generally a popular and successful proposition. We learned that last week when, it turns out, the tax meant to fund our Social Housing Developer brought in more than double what was projected in its first year. (As Mayor Katie Wilson put it, this city is “filthy rich.”) And we know that the Millionaire Tax currently scooching through the leg is wildly popular. But Dems in the state leg (and Jamie Pedersen, specifically) are still considering a rollback for our Estate Tax to avoid the myth of the Fleeing Rich People.

Sheriff Certification: Right now in our state law, elected sheriffs are required to get certified by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission within a year of taking office. Seems reasonable, right? But right now, if they just… don’t do it, there’s nothing anyone can do about that. The state legislature introduced a bill that would oust sheriffs who aren’t certified. So naturally, Pierce County’s hyperconservative, transphobic Sheriff Keith Swank thinks it’s unfair.

A Headline From Popular Mechanics to Breakup the Doldrums Today: “Jesus Was a Psychedelic Mushroom, a Controversial Theory Suggests. Could It Reshape Christianity Forever?”

Olympic Breakdown: NBC spent the first half of the games talking about American figure skater Ilia “Quad God” Malinin as the new face of the sport and the inevitable gold medalist. And he is the only person who’s ever landed a quad axel in an international competition. But in his final skate in the competition, the 21-year-old fell twice, struggled to deliver any of the quad jumps he’s famous for, and ended up placing eighth in the competition. Watching reporters try to make him explain what happened within minutes of his walking off the ice was brutal, and he handled it with a lot of grace. He told the Athletic that he was feeling overwhelmed when he got onto the ice. “I just felt like all the just traumatic moments of my life really just started flooding my head,” he said. “And there’s just like so many negative thoughts that just flooded into there and I just did not handle them.” We’ll see him again in four years, and by then he’ll surely have figured out how to fight the yips.

The Curlers Are Fighting: Both the men’s and women’s Canadian curling teams were accused of cheating—both for getting too handsy with the stone after they released it. And if you’ve watched curling, you know it’s a very mild-mannered sport (they’ve got brooms for fuck’s sake), but the head of the Men’s curling team threw around enough “fucks” that news reports called the exchange NSFW.

Wanna watch some of the action for yourself? Our local Granite Curling Club is throwing watch parties all weekend.

They Don’t Make ’Em Like They Used to: Naturally, when Olympians medal, they fuckin’ party. And who would take their medal off?? But it turns out, someone cut some corners on this year’s medals, and they’re popping right off their ribbons while the athletes celebrate. “Don’t jump in them. I was jumping in excitement and it broke,” said women’s downhill ski gold medalist Breezy Johnson. “I’m sure somebody will fix it. It’s not crazy broken but a little broken.”

Fun Olympics Fact: There’s a move in ice dancing called a twizzle. You’re welcome.