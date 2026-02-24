Tap: Screw your ORCA card. You can use your credit card or digital wallet to pay for all Sound Transit services. Eventually, tap-to-pay will be expanded to Washington State Ferries, Kitsap Fast Ferries, and the King County Water Taxi.

Fraud? According to progressive advocacy group Invest in Washington Now, someone is tampering with the official testimony record on the millionaires’ tax. As Nathalie wrote yesterday, the group confirmed nearly 38,000 duplicate sign-ins and 100 impersonations. State Sen. Victoria Hunt’s name was put down and she’s the bill’s co-sponsor! Not too sly.

Tukwila Says ICE Out: As ICE seeks to expand its detention centers, Tukwila City Council voted 7-0 to ban the construction of new correctional and detention centers for the next six months to a year. SeaTac passed a similar ban earlier this month, and city Councils in Seattle, Burien and Renton are considering them as well.

Yale is closed. The right turn lane from eastbound Denny Way to southbound Yale Avenue is closed for I-5 construction until March 20th. This will suck for a lot of people.

Weather: We’re partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain after noon. High of 47. On and off rain looks likely to ’til Saturday.

Close Your Eyes and Pretend You’re at Zoo Tunes: The summer lineup includes Belle and Sebastian playing “If You’re Feeling Sinister”, Pavement, the Mountain Goats, Jason Isbell, Courtney Barnett (with Built to Spill), the Breeders, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Even More Exciting: The State of the Union is tonight. Are we watching?

The US Women’s hockey team isn’t. They declined President Donald Trump’s invitation for logistical, not political, reasons. Most of the team didn’t arrive in the states on a commercial flight until late yesterday. The men’s team arrived earlier on a charter plane to Miami, but it’s unclear if they’ll attend either. Trump joked that he’d be “impeached” if he didn’t invite both teams.

Chicago named a snowplow “Abolish ICE.” The other five winners of the annual “You Name a Snowplow” contest are “Stephen Coldbert,” “Pope Frío,” “The Blizzard of Oz,” “Svencoolie,” and “Caleb Chillems.” A record 39,000 people voted in this year’s contest.

Did Kristi Noem make up a cannibal? The Homeland Security Secretary told an absurd story on Fox News last summer: The US had deported a maneater who (for lack of pretzels?) began to eat himself on the flight home. At the time, The Intercept was unable to confirm any details about the story, but now they know it’s a lie for sure. Three federal law enforcement officials told the site that the entire story was fabricated. A DHS spokesperson said Noem had heard the story from an air marshal. “Asked if the story came from Noem or the U.S. Marshals, one official was unequivocal: ‘Noem.’”

Related: Remember when Trump couldn’t stop talking about the “late, great Hannibal Lecter” at his rallies for no conceivable reason?

Silence of the Lamb! Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? Excuse me, I’m about to have a friend for dinner as this poor doctor walked by. I’m about to have a friend for dinner. But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter. We have people that are being released into our country that we don’t want in our country.

This addled mind is considering war with Iran.

Karma: Emails show author and guru Deepak Chopra was bosom buddies with Jeffrey Epstein. The two talked frequently between 2016 and 2019, the year Epstein was arrested for running a sex-traffacking ring and sexually abusing girls, and arranged several meetings at Epstein’s properties. On two occasions, Chopra encouraged the sex criminal and financier to bring his “girls” on international trips. It’s unclear if Epstein accepted his offer. CNN has more.

Tips: “Today” host Savannah Guthrie’s family is offering up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery. The 84-year-old was kidnapped from her Tucson home nearly a month ago.