US Speedboat Boat Shot By Cuba: A shootout between a Florida-registered speedboat and a Cuban border patrol vessel left six people dead and four injured. The Cuban government accused the heavily-armed “Cuban residents of the United States” in the speedboat of trying to infiltrate the island for “terrorist purposes.” They were carrying guns, Molotov cocktails, bulletproof vests, and camouflage, the Cuban government said.

Gatesgate: At an internal Gates Foundation town hall Tuesday, Bill Gates apologized to staff for endangering the foundation with his yearslong connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates acknowledged first meeting Epstein in 2011 to raise money for global health, three years after the financier was convicted for soliciting a minor for prostitution. Gates continued to see the financier until 2014. Gates also admitted to two affairs, which Epstein tried to use as leverage over him, he said. Gates never got his money for global health.

Will They, Won’t They: Normally, Super Bowl winners are invited to the White House. But Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said the team hasn’t gotten an invite, though he expects one. The White House has indicated they will invite the Seahawks. But will the team accept? Macdonald wouldn’t commit, but a league source told the Seattle Times the team was initially inclined to accept. The Super Bowl was weeks ago.

Murder Charge in Capitol Hill Shooting: Daniel John Carlee, 41, was charged with murder for allegedly shooting 38-year-old Solomon Thompson in Friday night’s Capitol Hill shooting. King County prosecutors said Carlee instigated the fight. Before shooting Thompson, he told a witness, “I’m going to shoot him.”

Another Teen Shooting: Police arrested two teens with a handgun after a shooting in Mount Baker that put Franklin High School on lockdown. As a precaution, students at John Muir Elementary sheltered-in-place. Police are still looking for two more suspects.

Temu Sesame Street: A 27-year-old man in Ohio has been dubbed “Oscar the Grouch” after a sanitation worker found him hiding from police in a trash can. It was caught on tape. Now, I’m no fan of surveillance, but…this was entertaining.

Weather: Partly sunny with a high near 51 and a chance of on and off rain. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 miles per hour. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

What Are the House and Senate Doing with Our Money? The Seattle Times compiled key takeaways from the state Senate and House budget proposals, including how lawmakers are accounting for the not-yet-passed millionaires’ tax, how they’ll use Climate Commitment Act money, what’ll happen with House’s proposal to eliminate occupational, speech and physical therapy coverage and instead provide a limited, one-time rate boost for certain long-term care facilities, and more.

Jeff Galloway: Galloway, the 1972 U.S. Olympic runner who inspired amateurs and pros alike with his “run-walk-run” strategy, died yesterday from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 80.

Nobody Likes Newsom: California Gov. Gavin Newsom is offending everybody. He’s on a book tour right now—another effort to cast off his reputation as a liberal elitist to position himself as the Democratic frontrunner in 2028. But he’s just pissing everyone off. Conservatives accused Newsom of suggesting that Black people weren’t smart while talking to the Black mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens. Liberals are mad about Newsom’s CNN interview, where he said Democrats should be “more culturally normal” and stop spending “a disproportionate amount of time on pronouns, identity.”

LA Superintendent Investigation: The FBI raided the home of Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and the district’s headquarters. A source told the Associated Press that the warrants were served as part of an “ongoing investigation.” The district hasn’t provided further information, but said it is cooperating with the investigation.

Bummer: A state bill to lower the legal driving limit from 0.08 blood alcohol content to 0.05 blood alcohol content died in the House yesterday. The bill, sponsored by Sen. John Lovick, would’ve been a good idea, given that drunk driving kills people.