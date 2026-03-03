Iran: Israel and US strikes have killed 787 people in Iran. Washington warned the “hardest hits” are to come. What? Combined forces have already killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hit the state broadcaster, and damaged Golestan Palace in Tehran, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Overnight, the US and Israel bombed Tehran. This morning, Iran struck the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia; Israel hit Beirut, Lebanon in answer to yesterday’s strikes from the Iranian-backed Hezbollah. The US and Israel say this descending spiral into wider war is necessary to end Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

What did a girl’s school have to do with those nuclear ambitions? The roof collapsed when missiles hit Shajareh Tayyebeh (The Good Tree) on Saturday, killing 165 and wounding 95, according to Iranian media. Social media accounts and websites linked to Israel claimed the school was part of an “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps base.” However, a report from Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit determined the school had been clearly separate from the adjacent military site for at least a decade, throwing into question the accuracy of the intelligence that led to this bombing.

New Bus News: Sound Transit broke ground on the Stride S3 line, a rapid bus line connecting the north end of Lake Washington from Bothell to Shoreline, writes The Urbanist. The S3 is one of three lines under construction, upgrades to existing express routes. Doors are expected to pop open in 2028. See? The suburbs can have nice things, too.

Behind in Getting Ahead: British Columbia is adopting permanent daylight saving time on March 8. We’ll be in sync with Vancouver until November 1, when we fall back an hour once again. We want the same—Washington passed that law in 2019—but we need Congressional approval. British Columbia has had the ability to do this since 2019, and has been dutifully waiting for us, but nobody can wait forever with all these “recent actions from the US” going on.

Candidate Alert: Ordained minister, community organizer and Lavender Rights Project executive director Jaelynn Scott is running for a seat in the state house. The opportunity came by way of musical chairs: When State Sen. Rebecca Saldaña announced her run for King County Council, 37th District Rep. Chipalo Street told the Washington State Standard he was running for her seat, leaving his own vacant. Micah interviewed Scott ahead of her announcement.

Where’s Rep. The Lorax? Budget legislation in the House could dismantle a state program to plant and sustain trees in Washington.

Epstein Intrigue: The House Oversight Committee released video of the Clintons testifying in closed door depositions for its Epstein investigation. Did they burst this thing wide open? No.

Bill: Bill described his relationship with Epstein, the convicted sex offender and “information-hungry person,” as “cordial,” not a true friendship (though who would admit to that now?). During questioning, he recalled talking with Trump about Epstein at one of the president’s golf courses about 20 years ago (Trump told Bill they’d fallen out over a property deal). Bill Clinton is the first former president forced to testify in Congress, which Democrats hope will set a precedent that makes it easier to call President Trump to the stand. But, when asked if Trump should testify, Bill replied “that’s for you to decide,” adding nothing Trump said to him made him think Trump was involved in anything “improper.” Bill did not, however, “exonerate” Trump as Rep. James R. Comer of Kentucky claimed.

Hillary: Rep. Nancy Mace, the transphobe from South Carolina, took the lead questioning Hillary, who considered the deposition over a person “that I don’t believe I ever even met” a waste of her time. Mace pressed Hillary for her feelings about photos in the Epstein files of her husband with young women. “I am not going to speculate,” Hillary responded. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the fool from Colorado, pressed Hillary about Pizzagate, the 2015 conspiracy theory that Democrats were running a child sex ring in the basement of a D.C. pizzeria that inspired a man to “investigate” with his AR-15 in hand, firing several shots. Hillary said she couldn’t believe Boebert was mentioning it. (I can—she’s Lauren Boebert? Besides, pizzagate is piping hot at the moment. The Epstein files contain 900 odd references to pizza.)

Deadliest Catch Star Dead at 25: Todd Meadows, the newest deckhand aboard the Aleutian Lady, died while filming the show on the Bering Sea. Captain Rick Shelford announced Meadows’ death on Facebook yesterday, writing that it was the most tragic day in the crabbing boat’s history. Meadows had three sons.

Fire: About 40 people were displaced when an apartment building caught fire in Everett yesterday morning.

Ida-Holy Shit: Republican Governor Brad Little cares little for the disabled people in his state. After Trump’s Big Beautiful cuts to Medicaid, Little released a budget that would all but dissolve home care for people with disabilities. Home care is not a luxury, it is a need. Meanwhile, Idaho legislators want to make it a crime for any organization to help undocumented immigrants, churches included. Next on the agenda, puppy mills that really mill puppies.

Let the monthslong stomachache commence. Primaries for midterms in Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas are underway. For some reason, the Associated Press is teaming up with the prediction market site Kalshi so people can bet on the outcome. Kalshi struck a similar deal to become CNN’s “official prediction market partner” in December. Surely, this can only be good for democracy.

Wet: Rain is pitter-pattering between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., followed by one mysterious hour of patchy fog. Tonight, more rain. Tomorrow, even more rain. Thursday, you guessed it, rain. Friday? Rain again. Saturday and Sunday, rain is likely, but not for sure. Monday, rain, straight-up.