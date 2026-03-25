Seattle, King County to rename Cesar Chavez Park in South Park: Since the former Mexican American labor hero allegedly sexually abused girls and women, including his fellow labor leader Dolores Huerta, this is a good idea. The sign with Chavez’s name has already come down, The Seattle Times reports.

Leaders are grappling with the Chavez allegations in the Yakima valley, where he visited many times, reports the Yakima Herald. In 1986, he spoke at Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University before a two day march focused on the plight of asparagus cutters.

ICE in the News: The King County Council voted Tuesday to ban immigration operations on certain county properties unless federal agents have a judicial warrant or court order, KUOW reports. The measure passed 7-1. Councilmember Reagan Dunn voted against. His brother in moderation Councilmember Pete Von Reichbauer was excused from the vote. The council also struck the word “alien” from its legal code. County Executive Girmay Zahilay issued an executive order directing the council to take up the legislation.

What’s more Christ-like than wishing death on your enemies? Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s pastor and closest spiritual advisor Brooks Potteiger said on the podcast “Reformation Red Pill” that he wants Texas Senate candidate James Talarico to die. He referred to Talarico as a “wolf,” “demon,” and a “snake.” Actually, he’s a white Christian man! No matter. “First and foremost, we pray that a man like this would be cut to the heart.”

I’d hate to be slop rn. OpenAI is shutting down it’s AI video app Sora just a few months after launch and a now-kaput $1 billion investment deal with Disney. Back in October, Sora was hailed as this next-gen product of “the threat to our shared reality” variety. But Sora hemorrhaged money. Back of the napkin math suggested the company was blowing $15 million a day on these videos, Forbes wrote in November. Even the head of Sora, Bill Peebles, said the economics were completely unsustainable. Does this mean Mickey Mouse is staying far, far away from the slop? No, they’re still going to engage with AI “to find new ways to meet fans where they are.”

Liable: After a seven-week trial, a New Mexico jury determined that Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram and the soon-to-be-shuttered Metaverse, had harmed the mental health of children and concealed what it knew about child sexual exploitation on its social media platforms. Jurors are deliberating in a similar case in California. For its thousands of violations, Meta could pay out $375 million—less than a fifth of what prosecutors were seeking. The company is valued at $1.5 trillion, so it’s not likely to make a dent. The shareholders don’t care. Stock was up 5 percent following the verdict. As for what will change, a judge will decide.

Epic, Fail: Fortnite developer Epic Games laid off 1,000 employees on Wednesday, a significant chunk of its staff. In an open letter, CEO Tim Sweeney wrote that Fortnite engagement took a dive in 2025, and the company is now “spending significantly more than we’re making.” Sweeney did not share exact engagement numbers. But at its 2023 peak Fortnite averaged 3.1 million players a day. Last September, that number had fallen to approximately 835,000. This is nothing to floss about.

😐👍: The Pentagon will order 2,000-3,000 82nd Airborne soldiers to the Middle East to support the war in Iran. Simultaneously, the US has sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the same war. It hasn’t been made public. This morning, Iran rejected the proposal and laid out its own conditions.

Go To War, Elder Millennials: The army bumped up the max enlistment age to 42 this month, bringing the admission policy in line with most other US Military services like the Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard. Sure, you were never able to afford the house you always dreamed of, but Trump, in his infinite wisdom, has forged a new path for you.

Weather: Rain before 2 p.m., then a chance of thunderstorms. This will help you acclimate to the loud noises.

What Could Be Worse Than Skeletons in the Closet? While cleaning out a closet in preparation to move the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to new headquarters, workers discovered a small blue suitcase. Inside was a cache of Klu Klux Klan materials, including Klan charters, Klan robes, recruitment materials, meeting notes, and a ledger of members who paid—and didn’t pay—their dues. The department has donated the materials to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

“It’s more than a sauce station”: Muckleshoot Casino has a Heinz REMIX machine, a “game-changing flavor experience” that allows people to make fucked-up sauces. Tongue explorers can add up to two “flavor enhancers”— jalapeño, chipotle, buffalo, garlic, honey, or bacon—at three levels of intensity to bases of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, barbecue, ranch, smoked barbeque, and honey mustard. Sounds unclean.