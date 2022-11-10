The way things are looking now in two important congressional races? Kim Schrier's lead over Matt Larkin is stable. But Marie Gluesenkamp Perez over MAGA Joe Kent is losing steam, and quickly. He is now only behind by 6,600 votes. Perez was ahead by 10,000 points yesterday. In short, this is not good news because only 70% of the votes have been counted. This race is very much in the air, but the trend for Schrier is certainly much better. I will be sad if we get that Kent. The Clark County drop will make it clear the direction this race is going.

Here we go. Tonight’s results for #WA03 between Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) and Joe Kent (R) are rolling in.



Cowlitz County and Lewis County both just added about 6k votes each



MGP’s lead has dropped from about 10k votes, to less than 7k votes



Waiting on 20k from Clark County pic.twitter.com/PyMwstVWZ8 — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) November 11, 2022

Thank God the Seahawks are in some German city this weekend. A clusterfuck was avoided because Link will not have meaningful train service this weekend because the line between the stations at Capitol Hill and SODO will be down. If you can't drive like me, then use Metro and stay away from Link.

Tiffany should consider moving to Idaho. Her people are there.

Tiffany Smiley said she called Sen. Patty Murray and her campaign Wednesday evening to congratulate her on her win. Read the story here >> https://t.co/4UJxi53jHs pic.twitter.com/vjm13PFEqG — KOMO News (@komonews) November 10, 2022

A lesbian governor? Did I live long enough to live through this in Oregon? Damn! It's time to bite that bit called: Joining Idaho. What should Dems say about this? Sure. You can become Idaho only if DC becomes a state. Idaho is all yours.

The typewriter eraser sculpture thingy that was once in Olympic Sculpture Park, and once again at Paul Allen's Museum of Pop Art? It sold for [a cool] $8.4 million... at Christie’s New York." It was part of what is now the "biggest [sale] in auction history" ($1.6 billion). The money, it is said, will go to that institution that billionaires love way too much: charity.

A piece of mediocre art now worth $8.4 million? Let's read David Ricardo, the 19th century British economist and gentleman on this matter:

Some commodities [have a value] determined by their scarcity alone. No labour can increase the quantity of such goods, and therefore their value cannot be lowered by an increased supply. Some rare statues and pictures, scarce books and coins, wines of a peculiar quality, which can be made only from grapes grown on a particular soil, of which there is a very limited quantity, are all of this description. Their value is wholly independent of the quantity of labour originally necessary to produce them, and varies with the varying wealth and inclinations of those who are desirous to possess them.

While our mayor is all worried about graffiti, yet another Seattle pedestrian was killed by a car. This loss of life happened while I was gathering the PM you are reading now. Will there be another pedestrian hit before I finish writing?

Detectives are responding to Mercer St/Queen Anne Ave N to investigate a fatality collision. A pedestrian has died at the scene after being struck by the driver of a passing vehicle. Police working to reroute traffic in the area while the investigation continues. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 10, 2022

Arizona now:

Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly leads Republican Blake Masters in the #Arizona Senate race by more than 99k votes - Maricopa County still has 400k-410k ballots remaining. pic.twitter.com/juAA3ZufBl — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) November 10, 2022

And:

New votes in from Pima, Katie Hobbs up 17,000 votes (0.9%). Mark Kelly up 100,000 votes (5.2%). — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) November 10, 2022

This was the mainstream media for the past 6 months (if not longer). It just did not stop. It was RED WAVE this. RED WAVE that. RED WAVE everywhere. And it didn't happen. Nothing like it. Not even close. But the blasting of this nonsense certainly had an emotional impact. My feeling is that the advantage the American right has over the American left is you can only be the former if you are sensitive to the suffering of others. This means you are sensitive to your social surroundings. This means blasting about all manner of nonsense (CRT, caravans, red waves—in short, the harming of others) comes from a segment of society that has the sensitivity of an alligator and impacts (with considerable force) a segment that has the sensitivity of a human being.

I have to thank @chrislhayes for broadcasting the most satisfying 2-minutes of television I've watched today. A perfect encapsulation of what Fox News has looked like over the past several months. pic.twitter.com/VTtV4KijYf — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) November 10, 2022

GOP, say goodbye to Michigan: "For the first time in four decades, Democrats are waking up to a state in which their party controls the House and Senate—a feat not done since the early 1980s."

GOP, get ready to say goodbye to Pennsylvania:

In addition to sending John Fetterman to the Senate, Pennsylvania voters also reelected a Democrat state representative who died last month.



They literally elected a dead guy.https://t.co/UWXh4XjSe0 — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) November 9, 2022

And:

Pennsylvania Democrats have won the majority in the State House. The news gets better. Meet who will become the first Black Woman Majority Leader of the State House: @Joanna4PA pic.twitter.com/SzLpNvDsaA — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 9, 2022

The GOP flavor of the day? Blame Trump for their poor midterm performance. It had nothing to do with abortion rights activism, the push for college debt forgiveness, or low employment. No. It was all Trump. Just him and nothing else. WSJ: Trump Is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.

Today's cover: Here’s how Donald Trump sabotaged the Republican midterms https://t.co/YUtDosSGfp pic.twitter.com/vpI94nKuBh — New York Post (@nypost) November 10, 2022

American innocence:

How to spot a Communist. McCarthy Era video pic.twitter.com/bhR0W7XCn6 — Nicholas Mwangangi (@Sankarasson) November 9, 2022

I just learned a few days ago that Erik Blood's masterpiece Touch Screens was released 10 years ago. This is what I wrote about the work in 2012:

I have listened to Touch Screens a hundred times. I know the record inside and out. I love it when an album seduces me so completely. The utter weakness of my lines of defense against the force of Touch Screens' 12 tightly packed tracks is a source of continuous pleasure for me. Something that approximates Barthian jouissance is felt when one surrenders to the erotic sounds and the vaporous mind of Touch Screens' maker, Erik Blood. Blood is a local musician/producer/sound engineer who has released two solo albums (one of which is a soundtrack for the Brazilian film Center of Gravity) and worked with Shabazz Palaces, THEESatisfaction, and the Moondoggies.

Yes, Erik Blood now lives in LA (sad emoji), but let's not get into all of that and just listen to my favorite tune from Touch Screens, "Luther."