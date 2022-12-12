A Puyallup couple has been charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Scott Roy Christensen, a realtor and pastor, and his wife Holly Dionne Christensen were both captured on video inside the Capitol. They face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Not the warmest welcome we could have extended. Thousands of people crossed the border into Texas this weekend, most of them turning themselves into federal authorities for processing. Immigration authorities say that their resources for handling the influx of people are stretched to breaking, and they are working on sending as many people as they can back to their country of origin.

Ceci est une critique. This weekend a group of environmental activists stormed a cement plant in France, disabling equipment and destroying products. They say it's the country’s largest polluter of CO2. “There is no cement without blood,” they wrote on the walls.

Yesterday 200 people invaded and disabled the Lafarge cement plant of La Malle in Bouc-Bel-Air in the Bouches-du-Rhône. pic.twitter.com/w6saCzugi9 December 11, 2022

Nobody’s perfect, but Some Like it Hot apparently comes close. They’ve turned the Billy Wilder film into a musical, and the general consensus is that it’s phenomenal. The story has been updated with a more thoughtful exploration of gender while keeping all the fun. Can’t wait to see it.

Philadelphia re-unveils tribute to human trafficker. A statue of Christopher Columbus that was first erected in 1876, and had been covered in plywood since the BLM protests, has re-emerged after a judge ordered the city to remove the plywood covering. The city is still considering ways to contextualize the statue.

What a time to be alive. I can’t believe I’ve lived to see the day. But yes, it’s real. Wish they’d included a scene like this in the 1990 film.

oh my god Dick Tracy is going to a Furry convention pic.twitter.com/RReJ7Q0qQt — DonkusGallantmon (@poondonkus) November 30, 2022

Crafts! Mark your calendar for this Friday, when the Duwamish Tribe’s annual Native Art Market opens. It runs from 10 am to 5 pm all weekend long at the Longhouse, and offers plenty of gift-getting opportunities and food. While you’re there, stroll across the street to take in the restoration work at həʔapus Village Park, which is looking quite nice.

The last vestige of Hawaiian royalty is dead. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, age 96, was known informally as the last Hawaiian princess, a wealthy heiress whose lineage goes back to Prince David Kawānanakoa, the one-time Prince of Hawaii.

Drivers got violent today. A bus crash near the Convention Center sent 10 people to the hospital with eight more injured. Two buses were involved, both carrying Navy personnel. No word on the cause.

3M doesn’t make the water you drink, but they may have made the water you drink toxic. About a half million Washingtonians get their drinking water from sources contaminated with PFAS, a chemical released into the environment through firefighting foam developed by the company 3M. The company says they handled PFAS responsibly, which is a funny way of describing their practice of withholding information about it for decades (according to lawsuits filed by several Washington public water systems).

Snow could be coming next week. It’s still too early to tell how things will shake out, but we’re likely to face very cold, dry conditions this week. Even colder weather is coming next week, possibly dipping down into the 20s. Precipitation may hit the area next weekend, which means there’s a chance we could get a white Christmas. (But it’s also possible that conditions could warm toward the end of next week, giving us a real wet one instead.)

Happy birthday, Rita. Rita Moreno turned 91 yesterday, and her daughter threw a surprise party that looked like a blast. Whether you know her from West Side Story or from The King and I or from The Ritz or from shouting "HEY YOU GUYS," what a delight that we get to inhabit Earth at the same time as this star.