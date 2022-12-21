Happy winter solstice everyone: Today was the shortest day of the year with the sun rising at 7:55 am and setting at 4:20 pm (the most magical time to smoke weed). From here on out, our days will only get longer and things are only looking up. Drink tons of hot chocolate and watch a movie tonight, why don't you?

Maybe this one? Laurence Fishburne in Deep Cover is probably the hottest anyone has ever looked on film. Plus, it's S-tier neo-noir. Not exactly cozy, but wouldn't you rather watch something good? Available for purchase on Prime Video. Tell me your thoughts about it in the comments.

Anyway, it's cold as fuck: And now we have freezing rain to worry about. Right now, most of North America is bracing for a "once in a generation" winter storm that will impact basically every state in the country, reports CNN. And here in Seattle, King County Metro has suspended 34 lines and put all buses on snow routes. Though not much more snow is expected in the Puget Sound region, there is "still a chance for black ice and refreezing," a WSDOT spokesperson told the Seattle Times. Scawy!

Freezing rain is the name of the game across the state really Thursday PM into Saturday, which means lots of icy conditions. This is a big deal, whether sticking close to home or traveling for the holidays. Please be prepare for really challenging conditions. https://t.co/OWB5rzeOIo December 21, 2022

Confused about the difference between snow, sleet, rain, and freezing rain? Get behind me—we're reading this KING 5 explainer together.

Keeping this Trump stuff short: But as officials finally got their paws on the former president's tax returns, they found that he paid no federal income tax in his final year as president. *Pretends to act shocked* CNN rounded up some other takeaways if you find any of this interesting. I'm sour because nothing is going to happen to him, this all feels so inert. Call me when they've got him in handcuffs.

You can run, but you can't hide, etc.: Disgraced swindler and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be extradited to the US from the Bahamas very soon. He's facing charges of "wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and a campaign finance violation," reports the New York Times. My bet is that he'll be out of jail in time to be a talking head in a Hulu documentary about this whole mess.

Joe Kent finally concedes to Marie Gluesenkamp Perez: This is deceiving because this late concession seems like there was something worth waiting for. Kent demanded a recount in Washington's 3rd Congressional District and the results determined—for a second time—that he lost fair and square to one of New York Times' most stylish people of the year (baffling, I know). She'll take office next month.

The new $2 billion Seattle Convention Center expansion, Summit, gets an opening date: January 25, reports CHS Blog. The just-under-600,000-square-feet space almost doubles the convention center's capacity and was designed by the vibey LMN Architects. CHS Blog has some pics of the inside—it looks cool, but nothing can replace the weirdness of the original building's puttering internal fountain and Taco del Mar...

I feel like this interaction was created in a lab specifically for me: Aubrey Plaza started calling Drew Barrymore "mommy" on Drew's show for some reason and I can't stop thinking about it.

Losing my mind over this conversation between Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore pic.twitter.com/Z69YxLQj7S — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) December 19, 2022

AG Bob Ferguson's office filed a major lawsuit against Albertson's, Kroger, and Rite Aid for their role in the opioid crisis: According to KING 5, the suit accuses the companies of "skirting federal regulations, flooding the state with opioid drugs and fueling illegal drug rings." The state is looking for $7,500 for each Consumer Protection Act violation and that there are "many thousands of violations."

Icy sidewalk update: After making a call on Monday to name and shame landlords who haven't taken care of sidewalks, my colleague Matt Baume heard back from a few of you. I'll pass it over to Matt:

Who’s not shoveling? We got a couple of submissions about landlords leaving their sidewalks perilously icy and unshoveled. In this year’s Hall of Shame are Array Apartments (owned by ConAm) and Promenade at the Park (owned by Epic Asset Management), both on 32nd Avenue Northeast in Lake City. Corporate landlords who fail to shovel can be fined $250, which is a joke, really, so no wonder so many of them don’t bother. Relatedly, SDOT recently announced that this block would be turned into We got a couple of submissions about landlords leaving their sidewalks perilously icy and unshoveled. In this year’s Hall of Shame are Array Apartments (owned by ConAm) and Promenade at the Park (owned by Epic Asset Management), both on 32nd Avenue Northeast in Lake City. Corporate landlords who fail to shovel can be fined $250, which is a joke, really, so no wonder so many of them don’t bother. Relatedly, SDOT recently announced that this block would be turned into a permanent Stay Healthy Street , but this week the “street closed” signs mysteriously vanished and drivers are now back to speeding through the area where children were previously playing.

Unacceptable! Courtesy of a reader

Thanks, Matt!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House today: The Ukrainian president made his first trip abroad since Russia invaded his country to hang out with at least two branches of the American government. President Biden vowed to stand with Ukraine, and assured Zelenskyy that the US "would provide the military aid to help Ukraine succeed in its war with Russia," reports WaPo. Zelenskyy is about to address a joint session of Congress, where lawmakers are primed to vote on a huge spending package that includes around $44.9 billion (!!!!) in aid to Ukraine.

Omg Luther is back: After fighting lions in the plains of Africa or whatever, Idris Elba decided to bring it home by reprising his role as ~*~*~*edgy~*~*~ and troubled detective chief inspector John Luther in Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun, which picks up right where the series left off. Sorry, I know this is the second copaganda film about Black policemen's struggles against the system that I've recommended this PM, but when the universe speaks, you must listen. (Comes out March 2023, btw.)

May a chariot pulled by beautiful beasts beyond our imagination cart this hero to the most blessed section of the afterlife: Chef Ali Ahmed Aslam—the guy believed to have invented the chicken tikka masala—has died at the age of 77 in Glasgow, Scotland.

For your listening pleasure: Blood Orange's "Chosen" off his no-skips album Cupid Deluxe. This is one of the most perfect songs in existence.