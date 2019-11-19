We Need to Talk About This Painting of Jeff Bezos

"Untitled, Jeffrey P. Bezos” by Robert McCurdy, oil on canvas, 2019. Courtesy National Portrait Gallery

Commissioned by Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery (NPG) in Washington, D.C. as part of their Portrait of a Nation Prize, Bezos was honored at the gallery's American Portrait Gala last Sunday alongside Hamilton's Lin Manuel Miranda, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and Earth, Wind & Fire with portraits that will become part of the museum's permanent collection. It's enough to make you want to roll your eyes.

The NPG chose Robert McCurdy to capture Bezos. McCurdy is a painter known for his stark, photorealistic paintings of cultural figures like the Dalai Lama, Jane Goodall, and Toni Morrison, but also businessmen like Warren Buffet. Bezos now joins that vaunted alumni.

But there's something off about it, you know? According to Vanity Fair, photographer Annie Leibowitz said about the painting, "It’s stark and in your face, and I’m admiring how modern it feels.”

Yes, ahem, modern. That tricky word.

Back in September, the gallery called the portrait "bold." I've been unable to find a recording of Bezos's acceptance speech on Sunday, but NPG's Twitter thread from the night reports that Bezos admired McCurdy's "attention to detail." What are these details?

The painting is a bit larger than life-size, featuring the space mogul from the groin up, against a sharp white background. Which, of course, makes me think of that Zora Neale Hurston quote, "I feel most colored when thrown against a sharp white background," that was then reinterpreted by Glenn Ligon. But in this setting, the blankness of the background only heightens the whiteness of Bezos.

His setting is completely devoid of context and place, with time only making an appearance in how Bezos looks at the precise moment McCurdy captured him. Missing his suit jacket and his arms at his sides, Bezos's presentation and comportment is informal, but powerful—shoulders front, feet firmly planted.

In McCurdy's other "wealthy man" portrait of Buffet, the billionaire presents a type of Midwestern humility. Here, Bezos's stature is that of a new era of wealth. The minimal, cold, informality of both his posture and the aesthetic of the artist summons the coolness of a metallic machine, the unfriendliness of an office space. Perhaps that's what Leibowitz meant by "modern."

The most important element of a McCurdy painting is neither the background, nor the clothing, but the gaze. As ever. With nothing else for us to focus on, McCurdy captures our assumptions about his subject. What does Bezos's gaze tell us here?

I wanna know what you're thinking, baybee. Courtesy of the National Portrait Gallery

It's a hard read. And—at least from my conversations with my colleagues about it—everyone seems to project their opinion of Bezos. I thought evil turtle. Someone else described him as a Sim waiting for a user to choose its hairstyle. Another colleague thought his loneliness in the frame made him look like an astronaut, alienated from the rest of the world. It's a veritable Rorschach test.

But for me, I'm obsessed with his eyes. That right one is wide and buggy, only accentuated by the lack of light on the right side of his face. It's a common move, this play between light and dark, in McCurdy's work, but given the moon shape of Bezos’s bald head and his desire to colonize space, I would not be surprised if the shadow is a commentary on his ambition. The man's head evokes his ego, which stretches all the way to the moon.

It's not a flattering portrait, like many portraits of people with money. Rather, it is disturbing. As it should be.