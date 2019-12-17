Righteous Local Musicians Band Together for the Rock N Roll Toy Drive

Party and pitch in at the Rock N Roll Toy Drive , an annual affair mixing music and fundraising merriment. Whether this month finds you indifferent, going goth, or wearing red and green, the gala welcomes all to give to a good cause.

For the sixth year in a row, Sustainable Shred is raising money and collecting gifts for local families. This year, proceeds will go to Byrd Barr Place, which helps Seattle citizens break the cycles of poverty by providing human services, voter assistance, and financial coaching. The organization is named after Roberta Byrd Barr, renowned civil rights leader, advocate for Black communities, and the first woman to have held the role of high school principal in Seattle.

Rocking Chop Suey’s stage at the event will be Pacific Northwest rippers Beverly Crusher, Antonioni, La Fonda, and Power Strip. All monetary donations and contributions of new, unopened toys will go directly to Byrd Barr Place. Prizes from local businesses will also be raffled off to raise funds, including gift certificates from the Mountaineering Club and Chop Suey itself. Seasonal decor and a prop-filled photo booth will add extra festivity to the evening. And those who cannot attend for whatever reason but want to donate to the organization can do so at the Rock N Roll Toy Drive GoFundMe page.

Cozell Wilson, founder of Sustainable Shred, looks forward to promoting the work done by Byrd Barr Place.

“When I was in film school years ago, working part-time and going to school full-time,” explained Wilson, “I couldn't pay my power bill once, and they helped me big time.” Each winter, the agency offers energy assistance and home heating programs for qualifying residents.

“I will keep giving back to them as long as I can,” said Wilson.

Chop Suey and Sustainable Shred present the Rock N Roll Toy Drive with Beverly Crusher, Antonioni, La Fonda, and Power Strip, at Chop Suey this Thursday; tickets are $10.