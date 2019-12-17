Slog AM: Council President Kshama Sawant, Mormon Church Accused of Tax Fraud, Japan's Childless Village Populated with Dolls

We'll have a sample of Council President Sawant before a president is selected in January. KELLY O

: A van slammed through a Burien storefront on Monday night. Eleven people, including a 2-year-old boy and his 41-year-old grandfather, were injured . The driver is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs.

Mormon Church accused of massive tax fraud: A whistle-blower has filed a complaint saying the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has stockpiled charitable donations—around $100 million billion of them—into a giant investment portfolio. The kicker is that the church is tax-exempt. The whistle-blower is the former portfolio manager for the church. He wants a cut of the taxes the IRS recovers.

Council President Kshama Sawant: For the first week of 2020, Kshama Sawant will be the president of the Seattle City Council. Current president Bruce Harrell's term officially ends on December 31 and the new council isn't sworn in until January 6. So in the meantime, a "president pro tem" will have to be selected. That goes to the council member with the most seniority: Sawant. Rumor has it that Lorena Gonzalez will take up the mantle once things really get under way, however.

The federal government chips in for Washington transit: It's a holiday miracle. The Federal Transit Administration is going to give $790 million, plus a $629 million low-interest loan, to aid in the construction in getting light rail to Federal Way. The federal money has been being negotiated since 2016, so it's not actually a holiday miracle. Still, this money will be crucial for getting the three new light rail stations built between Angle Lake and Federal Way, especially if the lawsuit against Initiative 976, which would cut Sound Transit's funding, fails.

The calm before...:



High clouds will continue to stream up from the southwest across the area today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Fmv40srcxm

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 17, 2019

...some storms:



Active weather Wednesday through Saturday as multiple systems move through Western Washington. Rain for the Lowlands and mountain snow, heavy at times! Rivers will also rise rapidly Thursday into Friday. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/HCBBo94w8V

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 17, 2019

Stolen car crashes into Lake City garbage truck: Police were chasing a driver in a stolen Subaru when the car crashed into a garbage truck. The female driver attempted to flee on foot but was caught and arrested. The male passenger was killed.

Prisoner dies of cancer, received no treatment: A Monroe inmate was diagnosed with breast cancer. Fifteen months after it was discovered, he died without ever having been treated for cancer. Now the Department of Corrections is scrambling and disciplining people and identifying “significant process failures” that led to this. There are a lot more bleak details in the meat of this Seattle Times report.

Want to move to Topeka? The Kansas state capital will give you $15,000 to live and work in the city. It's just the latest town with a stagnating population to offer financial incentives to newcomers. They want at least 40 people to take the bait, ideally young couples who have kids or are trying to start a family.

A missing ballot box in Texas: Was just found. It could change the results of an election. A $569 million bond to build two new high-school buildings in Midland, Texas, failed by 25 votes. A recount found enough votes to pass the measure. These new ballots, however, could flip that result. Someone may have accidentally moved the ballot box so that it wasn't counted on election night.

Tornadoes are tearing through the South: Three people have died so far in a storm wreaking havoc on the Deep South. One person in Louisiana and two people in Alabama have died.



Three people are confirmed dead and a dozen more injured after tornadoes battered southern states https://t.co/Up1NmIL58v pic.twitter.com/sPozLh64DE

— TIME (@TIME) December 17, 2019

California groom killed by wedding crashers: Two brothers tried to crash Joe Melgoza's wedding this past weekend. When he asked them to leave, they returned with bats. Melgoza died the following day from blunt force trauma to his head.

Pope lifts sex-abuse secrecy laws: The Catholic Church is now allowed to hand over documents related to sex-abuse cases to civil authorities. It also allows victims to learn the outcome of their cases at the Vatican, CNN reports.

Time to watch this Hulu holiday movie: It's called Mistletoe and Menorahs and, from what I can glean from these clips that went viral on Twitter, it's about a Christmas-obsessed woman who needs to learn everything about Hanukkah in order to impress a potential client. The internet doesn't work and she needs a Jewish spirit guide to show her the ropes. The best part is that the Jewish man who helps her knows nothing about Christmas!



There’s a Christmas movie on Hulu where a woman has to learn about Hanukkah but doesn’t know a single Jewish person pic.twitter.com/IGdvLxQEJd

— dave horwitz (@Dave_Horwitz) December 16, 2019

A moment of silence for the fallen: Two men behind some of the biggest illegal streaming sites, iStreamItAll and Jetflicks, have pled guilty to federal copyright charges.

The Sacklers' rainy day fund: During the opioid crisis, the Sackler family, the family in charge of Purdue Pharma, withdrew $10.7 billion from the company and distributed it into family trusts and overseas accounts, the New York Times reports.

A Japanese village without children: Is compensating with dolls. There are only about two dozen adults who live in Nagoro, a village on the Japanese island of Shikoku. The last children were born 18 years ago. The youngest resident is 38. One woman and her friends have taken to making life-sized dolls and placing them around town to fill the emptiness of their dwindling population.

Here's Whoopi Goldberg getting exasperated with Meghan McCain: This might happen every day on The Viewm but I don't watch The View. They were talking about impeachmentm and then it all unraveled.



Y’all wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/uPzqUYCG2P

— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 16, 2019

Speaking of impeachment: People across the country are rallying Tuesday night in support of Wednesday's vote. In Issaquah, Washington's 8th District, people will be rallying at 5:30 p.m. in support of Congresswoman Kim Schrier at her district office at 1305 NW Gilman Blvd.

