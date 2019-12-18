Inbox Jukebox Track of the Day: A Cover of the Honey Drippers' Nixon-Era Funk Classic "Impeach the President" by the Sure Fire Soul Ensemble

This cover of "Impeach the President" might trump the Honey Drippers' original. Colemine Records

In 1973, the Honey Drippers dropped "Impeach the President" in dishonor of disgraceful president Richard M. Nixon, who resigned not longer after its release. Coincidence? Yes. However, in addition to its righteous sentiment, "Impeach the President" became one of the most sampled tracks ever, laying a foundational oomph to hundreds of hip-hop productions, according to whosampled.com. No question, it's an all-time top-50 funk jam. I've been playing it in nearly all of my DJ sets over the last two years in hopes that its righteous message would manifest itself in our current nightmare reality. So today—if all goes according to plan—feels like vindication.

Earlier this year, San Diego octet the Sure Fire Soul Ensemble had the brilliant idea of covering "Impeach the President" to put a hex on a whole other corrupt motherfucker. Fluent in the motions of funk's late-'60s/early-'70s zenith and also hip to afrobeat's rhythmic sorcery, they have released three strong albums this decade, so they're more than up for the task. Bolstered by drummer Jake Najor and singer Kelly Finnigan, SFSE imbue the original rabble-rousing funk gem with even more passionate vocals while nailing the stark funkiness that helped to animate nearly 800 hip-hop and electronic cuts. (However, in the ad lib, "If his lips are moving, he's probably lying," that probably is unnecessary.) The majority of Americans approve of this message. Now do one for Pence. Listen below.