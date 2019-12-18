Slog PM: Trump Is the Third US President to Be Impeached, Cats Is a Unique Catastrophe, Star Wars Is Just Middling

Nancy Pelosi wasn't in a hurry to ITMFA, but it finally happened. ALEX EDELMAN / GETTY IMAGES

But President Donald J. Trump is impeached. WE IMPEACHED THE MOTHERFUCKER ALREADY!!!!!!!!!! Nancy Pelosi made it official just before 6 p.m. PST and adjourned the House until tomorrow morning.

Here's how the votes went down for the first article of impeachment: The House passed it by a final vote of 230-197, with only Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard voting “present.” (The votes updated slightly after the following screenshot. The New York Times had a live vote-tracker here.)



The final vote was 229-198. (Again, votes updated slightly after this screenshot.) Gabbard voted "present" again.

The day has been a predictable mess: Republicans are suggesting Trump has had it worse than Jesus. JESUS. "During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president and this process," said one Republican Rep. from Georgia.

Democrats have worked hard to demonstrate that this is a solemn process: But few people are buying it.



"Democrats did not want this impeachment. We did not push it," @LeaderHoyer said.



"Oh, come on!" someone yelled from the GOP side of the chamber.

We're very serious! No clapping!



The glare Pelosi gave her caucus when some Dems started to clap after she announced the first article of impeachment passed pic.twitter.com/8vONZlEyZ3

She's serious: In a press conference after the impeachment vote, Pelosi said today is “a great day for the Constitution” but “a sad day for America.” She continued: “I view this day, this vote, as something that we did to honor the vision of our founders to establish a republic, the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform to defend our democracy and the republic, and the aspirations of our children that they will always live in a democracy, and we have tried to do everything we can to make sure that that is their reality."

Backing up to earlier in the day, Swalwell is much better than that fart led us to believe:



The entire case for impeachment excellently made in just over 2 min by @RepSwalwell



The facts are not in dispute. The only question is whether the GOP will have the courage to defend our national security, our elections, & our Constition#ImpeachmentDaypic.twitter.com/QOdewWRGIM

Republicans ate this shit up: Think about what life would've been like if Democrats won the Senate in 2018.



I'm heading to the House floor now to say something my Democrat colleagues hate to hear:



Donald J. Trump is President.



He is President today. He will be President tomorrow. And he will be President when this impeachment is over.



Watch live here: https://t.co/Pk4jPUtJIS

Meanwhile, Trump, just impeached, is holding a rally in Michigan: He's rattled off about how the New York Times is the most dishonest media outlet in the world and joked about being in office for 16 years. Resistance emboldens him. He's still talking:



While I loathe to give her more press: Here's Tulsi Gabbard's statement on her votes. "I said that in order to maintain the integrity of this solemn undertaking, it must not be a partisan endeavor," Gabbard's statement reads. "Tragically, that's what it has been." Click it to make it larger.



The reviews are in! Let's take a break from impeachment, at least until the morning, and check on two of the biggest holiday movies of the year, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Cats. Reviews for both movies are rolling out today. The Star Wars embargo lifted this morning and the critical response is... not good. Star Wars premiered as a middling flop—although critical opinion probably won't hurt the movie's sales.



The embargo on Cats reviews lifted at 4 p.m. today: New York Times said "they dance, they sing, they lick their digital fur." Los Angeles Times called it a "horror" and a "hoot." IndieWire said it was "at once too crazy for this world, and not quite crazy enough." I agree with them all, and think it's already a tragical classic. Also, the tails were horny. People don't seem to get that a unique catastrophe can be a creative success, but whatever, we learned nothing from the Met Gala. Cats is camp.



Watching CATS is like stumbling upon an unholy and heretofore unknown genre of porn. Every time these horny fur demons tongue a milk bowl and start moaning I was certain the FBI would raid the theater

Some more news from the day: A central provision of the Affordable Care Act was struck down by a federal judge today, "ruling that the requirement that people have health insurance was unconstitutional," writes the New York Times. Read the court ruling here. Some analysis from the Times:

But the appeals panel did not invalidate the rest of the law, instead sending the case back to a federal district judge in Texas to "conduct a more searching inquiry" into which of the law's many parts could survive without the mandate. The 2-1 decision, by a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans, left the fate of the nearly decade-old health law in limbo even as access to health care has become a central issue in the presidential race. Republicans, for whom a decision to throw out the law heading into the presidential election year could have been a political nightmare, seemed relieved, while Democrats issued a flurry of statements emphasizing that the law was still in grave danger.

Elementary school-aged kid in King County has died from flu: The child is the first kid to have died from the flu in the county since 2009, according to Public Health - Seattle & King County. Officials are calling the flu "widespread" in Washington state right now and seeing an "unusually early start to the flu season in other areas of the country," writes KOMO.

A gift idea from my new favorite local cinema: Cute!



Beacon Gift Cards now available at the cinema. With an actual frame of 35mm film in every card! (Mostly from GOOD BURGER and DUNSTON CHECKS IN trailers) pic.twitter.com/BZ8Av0GpOa

Adding on to the horror of impeachment and Cats: Here are a few new horror trailers: Promising Young Woman and A Quiet Place: Part II. See you tomorrow! Good luck out there!



