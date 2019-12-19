Slog PM: Getting Wet in an Atmospheric River, Democrats Debate, Vanilla ISIS in the House

Rep. Matt Shea gets down with Vanilla ISIS. WASHINGTON STATE REPUBLICANS

Christianity Today comes out in support of removing Trump from office: It's time for Pence to RISE, motherfuckers! Christianity Today is one of the largest Christian platforms in the country. Jezebel has called it "a nearly unimaginable turn of events." Charles Mudede can't stop laughing about it in the office. Here's some of the post, which is currently unavailable because the site is experiencing so much traffic:

We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath… The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president's moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people.

Look at these good boys: But… are there people in that boat?



Near, far, wherever you are, make sure your boats are secured before winter storms (or pinniped pirates) start rolling in.



📹 Thanks to former DNR intern Josh Phillips for this incredible video from Eld Inlet. pic.twitter.com/QQqAokc1Z4 — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) December 19, 2019

Washington Republicans have been harboring an alleged terrorist for years: Crosscut got ahold of the independent investigation into Washington State House Rep. Matt Shea, a Spokane Valley Republican, secessionist radio host, and now, according to the report, a confirmed domestic terrorist. RICH SMITH

Among the report’s findings: In 2016, Shea spied on the cops on behalf of Ammon Bundy and the rest of Vanilla ISIS during the armed standoff against the government in Oregon. Before that, he actively participated in Cliven Bundy’s armed standoff against the government in Nevada. And in 2015, he organized a 100-person strong-armed militia in Idaho to prevent cops from taking the guns of a guy who should have had his guns taken away. For six years, Shea “condoned intimidation by supporters of his political opposition to include activists, government officials, Muslims, and others who speak or act in opposition to his personal beliefs and his political agenda.” And we haven't even gotten to the part where he condones training child soldiers for a holy war! The Seattle Times reports that the investigation has been forwarded to the FBI, and that the Republicans have called for him to resign, kicked him out of the caucus, and stripped him of his leadership roles. But he's still an elected official. RS

And as Daniel Walters over at the Inlander mentions: Most of the info in the investigation has been previously reported. It’s been out there for years. Nevertheless, U.S. House Rep Cathy McMorris Rodgers actively sought his endorsement in 2018. Tim Eyman, a true idiot and current gubernatorial candidate, said Shea had “the right ideas and the right principles” on his side. House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox said he wanted to make Shea a “senior leader” in the party once the Republicans took back the majority. Republicans—the self-proclaimed party of law and order, the self-proclaimed party of national security— have been knowingly empowering a terrorist within their ranks just so they can maintain an electoral advantage in the eastern part of the state. Kick them all out. RS

Remember that labor controversy at Loyola University? The one where all the Democratic candidates participating in tonight's debate said they would stand in solidarity with Unite Here Local 11 and not cross their picket line to participate in tonight's debate? It got resolved! The union announced Tuesday that they had a tentative contract agreement, in case you missed it.

Oh, that debate! We're one hour into tonight's Democratic debate. So far the candidates have been asked to explain how they're going to convince the American public that removing the president from office is the right choice, today's trade deal, and climate change. Watch it live here:



The debate so far—Steyer, that rich guy with the weird tie, has attacked Buttigieg on climate change: He pushed Buttigieg to make climate change more of an issue in his campaign, and Buttigieg pushed back, saying, "I insist that we act." Also, here's how long everyone talked before the first commercial break:



Watching the #DemDebate tonight? I'm keeping track of candidate speaking times. Here's the tally before the first commercial:



Joe Biden 1:59

Bernie Sanders 3:13

Elizabeth Warren 4:09

Pete Buttigieg 3:14

Amy Klobuchar 2:44

Tom Steyer 2:11

Andrew Yang 2:31 — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) December 20, 2019

Also, remember Julian Castro? He's still in this race. So are lots of other people. He's answering questions on his Twitter account throughout the evening:



I was the first candidate to call for Trump's impeachment in April because it was clear that he broke the law and must be held accountable.



The House has upheld their constitutional role. It's time for the Senate to uphold theirs: remove Donald Trump from office. #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/m2tkBKQT9H December 20, 2019

Big day for Fox News: One day after Trump's impeachment, Rep. Jeff Van Drew officially announced today that he intends to become a Republican. "This is just a better fit for me," he said. "There were other times in my life when I thought about this." Republicans are EATING it up:





this is priceless...Van Drew has voted with Trump exactly 10% of the time.



but now they're falling into each other's arms. https://t.co/Sfbu6n48Tb — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 19, 2019

The House and Senate are fighting over the next steps on Trump's impeachment: Pelosi is holding the impeachment articles and its unclear when the House will pass the articles to the Senate. McConnell and the GOP are describing the process as a "partisan crusade." More from CBS News:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats won't name impeachment managers or transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate until the upper chamber finalizes the procedures for the trial. "When we see the process that's set forth in the Senate, then we'll know the number of managers we'll have to move forward, and who we would choose," the California Democrat said. The House is set to adjourn for the rest of the year after votes on Thursday.

What happens if the House doesn't send articles of impeachment to the Senate? Good question!



POTUS lawyers are looking at various options for proceeding if House doesn't send articles of impeachment to the Senate. POTUS doesn't want it to be left hanging that he was impeached and nothing was done by Republicans to defend him in the Senate. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 19, 2019

Free the Pups: 49 pit bull puppers have been rescued from an illegal dog fighting and breeding operation in Tacoma.

A major, three-day rain event has started in Seattle: Are you wet? If you're in Seattle, you're probably wet. A "Category 3 or 4 Atmospheric River" is moving through the Pacific Northwest and is "carrying an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River." That basically means we're living in New Orleans. Party!



The beast cometh pic.twitter.com/xAEbR5jEaR — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) December 20, 2019