Slog PM: Is This the Cutest Baby? Why Don't We Just Impeach Nancy Pelosi? Christianity Today Is Far Left?

You, uh, can't impeach her, Trump. ZACH GIBSON / GETTY IMAGES

"No matter what the Senate does. He's impeached forever because he violated our Constitution," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the AP in an interview published today. “If I did nothing else, he saw the power of the gavel there,” Pelosi continued. “And it wasn’t me, it was all of our members making their own decision.” Meanwhile:

Nancy Pelosi is looking for a Quid Pro Quo with the Senate. Why aren’t we Impeaching her?

Pelosi also invited Trump to deliver the State of the Union address in February: It will, theoretically, happen right after Trump is acquitted in the Senate trial. Pelosi will sit behind him. Maybe we'll get some memes. That's all I can ask for in 2020.

How are you doing wading through the atmospheric river? I've been staring out my office window screaming. This shit is heavy.



Live over downtown Seattle, where it’s raining biblically! pic.twitter.com/BMCZ8jDLBM

"River of rain breaks daily precipitation records": Yesterday's rain was unprecedented, and we broke today's record around 9 a.m., writes the Seattle Times. Confused by this "atmospheric river" name? It's because it used to be called a Pineapple Express. So, we're in a Pineapple Express. Maybe the movie ruined that name.



There's a lot of water on the roadways this morning, especially between Seattle and Olympia. Use caution this morning, slow down when driving, and watch out for water ponding on the roads. pic.twitter.com/deWgszJxH8

More rain porn: May we all one day get as wet as this river.



The rain porn has escalated to flood porn: SO WET!



Donald Trump prepares for Christmas by... attacking Christianity Today! The magazine published an editorial that called for Trump's removal from office, and today Trump lashed back by calling the publication "far left." FAR LEFT!!!!! The whole Trump v. Christianity Today drama more and more makes me think the 2020 Trump campaign is gonna dump Pence and pick up Nikki Haley as a VP pick.



....have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!

I hope this story wrecks Christmas: Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of Christianity Today founder Billy Graham, has written a statement for the Trump campaign in defense of Trump. "He is the only president in recent history that has stood up for the most vulnerable in our society—the unborn," she writes.



TRUMP campaign now blasting @CTmagazine with a statement from Billy Graham's granddaughter against their pro-impeachment editorial



"I continue to be thankful for President Trump’s leadership and resilience when faced with hate and attacks from all sides" pic.twitter.com/QUt25eiysM

Bleakest headline all day: Iowa Woman Ran Down Teen With Car Because She Was ‘Mexican’: Police

Let's bring some cheer back to the room: Here's Barack holding a baby in Hawaii.



Jennifer Hudson said RESPECT Cats! Okay, no, I'm conflating her two projects. You can see her float off to the Heaviside Layer in Cats as Grizabella, but you can also see her play the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in the upcoming Franklin biopic Respect. A trailer dropped today. Franklin apparently hand-picked Hudson for the project.

