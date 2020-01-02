Slog AM: Tumbleweeds Shut Down Washington Highway, Castro Drops Out, and the Pope Slaps a Woman

Tumbleweeds won't kill people but wildfires will. ChrisDoDutch/Getty

Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. Castro had failed to garner enough support or donations to get into the latest debate. Castro was the last Latino still in the race, so that means the mostly white voters in Iowa and New Hampshire will decide next month between a handful of all-white Democratic frontrunners running for the nomination during the country's first primaries.

The new year starts with 'Tumbleggedon 2020': after a 'small mountain' of tumbleweeds blocked a central Washington highway for 10 hours on New Year's Eve. Five cars and one semi-truck were trapped in the tumbleweed disaster zone near Richland until the state was able to send snowplows to move the weeds and free the cars.

#tumblegeddon After 10 hours of SR 240 being closed last night on New Year’s Eve, it was opened around 0430 thanks to @WSDOT_East We still have one abandon car trapped in the tumbleweeds that was found at daylight, luckily no one was in it. pic.twitter.com/df7XbnqafE

— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) January 1, 2020

The same windstorm hit Seattle: and cancelled the Space Needle's New Year's fireworks display for the first time in almost 30 years. The show's organizers were worried that onlookers could get hit by fireworks debris with wind gusts over 40 mph.

Meanwhile in the world of real problems: Australians are rushing to save the koalas and kangaroos as wildfires ravage the country and temperatures soar to 104 degrees. Eight people have already died, 1,000 homes have been destroyed, and 10 million acres have burned. The fires follow an intense period of high heat and drought. It's been the second driest January through March since 1902 and the country saw its hottest day on record in December when the average daily high for a single day on the continent hit 107.4 degrees. The previous record was set 24 hours earlier.

Get ready for annoying light rail rides in Seattle: because starting this weekend, 30,000 people a day are going to be transferring trains in Pioneer Square. Trains heading in both directions will now make their final stops in Pioneer Square, so travelers hoping to head further in either direction will need to switch trains at the downtown station. The disruption is necessary for Sound Transit to build their new train line to Bellevue. The transit agency is warning commuters to plan for 30-minute delays during this 10-week-long inconvenience.

Since you didn't get your fireworks fix: You should check out the display at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. It's stunning.

Dubai New Year 2020 Fireworks Burj Khalifa New Year Eve Celebration 2020#Burjkhalifa #Celebration pic.twitter.com/bY4U1asgxT

— Md.Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury (@mustafiz_) January 1, 2020

The coast guard has stopped searching: for five missing crew members on the Scandies Rose, a 130-foot crab boat that sank in the Gulf of Alaska. Two crew members were rescued by helicopter after the boat capsized and sank on New Year's Eve but the Coast Guard suspended the search the remaining crew members after scanning 1,400 square miles during a fierce storm. The boat was based out of Dutch Harbor but managed by a Seattle company, according to the Times.

The man shot in pioneer square has died: The cops watched as another man shot him Wednesday morning, just an hour into the new year. Bike cops chased the alleged shooter and arrested him. The victim died later in the day at Harborview.

The pope slapped a woman: but has since apologized. Pope Francis slapped the woman's arm after she had allegedly grabbed the Vicar of Christ during an event on Tuesday. The head of the Holy See later apologized during his first sermon of the new year for setting a "bad example."

The Mercer Street P-Patch has been saved: A community garden on top of a parking lot near Key Arena has been saved from destruction. The collection of raised beds had been set to be taken down in order to make room for more people to drive to Key Arena when it opens for hockey in 2021. Newly elected Council Member Andrew Lewis announced the news at a swearing-in ceremony on New Year's Eve at the community garden.