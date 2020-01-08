Slog PM: Mosqueda, Sawant, Hasegawa Endorse Sanders; CollegeHumor Lays Off Its Staff; RBG Is Cancer-Free!!!

Local politicians are getting in line for Bernie. Mario Tama / Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will "step back as senior members of the Royal Family": They plan on becoming financially indepedent. Cute. They also plan on establishing a part-time home "somewhere in North America."



Canada should offer Harry and Megan the throne — of Canada — after Queen Elizabeth dies. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) January 8, 2020

10 elected officials in Washington state come out for Bernie: In a press statement released by the Sanders presidential campaign today, a group of 10 statewide electeds endorsed Bernie Sanders for President in 2020. The list includes Seattle City Councilmembers Teresa Mosqueda and Kshama Sawant, State Sen. Bob Hasegawa, and King County Council member Girmay Zahilay. Some quotes:

“This country needs a president who can right historic wrongs, who can provide health care to all and will invest in child care as the human right that it is." - Teresa Mosqueda - Seattle City Councilmember (Position 8) "I agree with Bernie that billionaires should not exist and that we need a society that works for working people—in my view, a socialist society." - Kshama Sawant - Seattle City Councilmember (District 3) "I wholeheartedly endorse his platform to strengthen the rights and wages of our workers, a platform I would have been proud to write myself—a true pathway to building a middle class again in America." - Bob Hasegawa - State Senator (District 11) "In a system of politics that’s designed to corrupt, Bernie Sanders has maintained his integrity for decades. No one can accuse this man of taking stances based on corporate interests or political ambition." - Girmay Zahilay - King County Councilmember (District 2)

This probably won't do anything, since Republicans control the Senate: But the House will vote on the "War Powers Resolution limiting the President’s military actions regarding Iran" tomorrow. The New Yorker has a longer piece about the President's war powers here.



The House will vote TOMORROW on the war powers act.



She says the House may still consider legislation from Rep. Barbara Lee to repeal the 2002 AUMF and from Rep. Ro Khanna to prohibit funding for action against Iran not authorized by Congress. https://t.co/zjQjlFcceH January 8, 2020

As Nathalie previewed this morning in Slog AM, Trump gave a little speech on Iran today: "Much of Trump's morning touted what had already been accomplished, not what was to come," analyzed the BBC. This led them to conclude that "we have emerged unscathed" from the exploding Iran-US tensions. "Iran appears to be standing down," Trump stammered, "which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world." Trump also announced that he is "going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process." But NATO troops, as you'll remember, have already started to leave Iraq.

"Small rockets" landed near the "Green Zone" in Baghdad this afternoon: But the US has confirmed that there wasn't "any damage to coalition troops or facilities."

CollegeHumor is dead: Basically. Today, "almost everyone" at CollegeHumor, a comedy website and media company, was fired. The company's chief commercial officer Sam Reich cited money loss as the reason for the layoffs. While 100+ people lost their jobs, the company is keeping five to 10 people, and apparently not calling it quits. "I hope to be able to save Dropout, CollegeHumor, Drawfee, Dorkly, and many of our shows,” said Reich.



The twist, however, is that IAC has agreed to let me run with the company myself. In words that I’m sure are as surreal to read as they are to type, I will soon become the new majority owner of CH Media. January 8, 2020

The Larry Gossett era has come to an end: "Marking the first time in more than a quarter-century that residents of the Central District, University District, Capitol Hill and Southeast Seattle will have new representation on the [Metropolitan King County Council]," writes Seattle Times's David Gutman. Girmay Zahilay, Gossett's successor, was sworn in today.

More swearing-in updates: Sam Cho is on the Port! We endorsed Cho. We like Cho.

What happened with that Boeing flight that crashed in Iran? There's still very little clarity on the crash. "The quick attribution to an engine-related cause for the crash raises questions about the reliability of Iran’s report," writes Yahoo Finance. While I doubt Yahoo Finance is a leader in aviation news, there's also this in the Washington Post:

At least one U.S.-based aviation expert said it appeared the plane was "not intact" before it hit the ground. And a former Federal Aviation Administration accident investigation chief, Jeff Guzzetti, said the crash carried "all the earmarks of an intentional act." "I just know airplanes don't come apart like that," Guzzetti said.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time continues this evening: Last night's premiere episode was "surprisingly thrilling," with Seattle's Ken Jennings beating the two other GOATS for the first win in the major nerd competition. Slate called it a "bloodless dunk contest." Here's how it works:

The multiple-night event, which pits the show’s three most successful players against each other, will continue until one player wins three matches. In this series, a “match” means two consecutive games in one hourlong episode, and the person with the highest total winnings is the victor. The winner gets $1 million and will be crowned the “greatest of all time”; the two runners-up receive $250,000.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg doesn't have pancreatic cancer: She announced the good news this afternoon.

What are the "best Seattle bars for a single lady to visit on a weekday?" This Seattle subreddit had a lot of opinions. "Unicorn was my favorite spot. It's not chill though, it looks like a carnival on acid and that is why I love it," said one commenter. "Everything in The Unicorn is sticky, it's wild," said someone else. Speaking of Unicorn, when is Unicorn Two opening in White Center?

The bleakest headline today: Being labeled a domestic terrorist may be making Rep. Matt Shea more popular

In case you missed it: The Goop Lab is coming.



