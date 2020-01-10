You Should Be Watching the Hilarious New Show Medical Police This Weekend

A spin-off of the much-missed Adult Swim show/web series Childrens Hospital (created and starring the great Rob Corrdry), Medical Police features CH regulars Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel as two doctors who are picked to join a secret division of the CDC to "fight crime and disease." And from the look of this star-and-action packed trailer, it's got a similar dark comedy vibe to Childrens Hospital and is just as brimming with laughs. All 10 episodes of season one are streaming NOW, so don't expect to hear anything from me until Monday! Trailer below.