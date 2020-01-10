Like a Boss: A Great Cast in a Mediocre Movie

Like a Boss is barely long enough to qualify as a feature film, clocking at an hour and 23 minutes—which makes total sense, considering there's not much meat on this story, aside from a couple of central themes: the evergreen dilemma of choosing between a career and motherhood, learning how to spot frenemies, and evolving for the sake of a valued friendship.

The plot: BFFs/business partners Mia (Tiffany Haddish) and Mel (Rose Byrne) own a cosmetics company, and they only have a limited amount of time to dig themselves out of a $493,000 debt. But when Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), a shady, ample-bosomed "savior" comes out of the woodwork to invest in their company, Mia and Mel butt heads, putting their business and their friendship to the test.

Thankfully, the hilarious cast makes this movie watchable: Haddish, also a producer for the film, also contributes some music; contrasting with Byrne's relatable awkwardness, Hayek goes all-in as the ridiculously sultry character of Claire Luna; Jennifer Coolidge, who basically revives her iconic role from Legally Blonde, remains as funny as ever; and Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) is a fresh-faced hoot (and GOD, I just wish someone would give this woman her own movie).

Reliably, Billy Porter (Pose), as beauty artisan Barrett, steals the show with the funniest scene in the whole movie. ("Witness. My. Tragic. Moment"). But the aftermath of Haddish's Mia unknowingly gobbling down a mouthful of ghost peppers is a close second.

Like a Boss is by no means a "great" new comedy, but folks—and especially women—in the age range of these entrepreneurs will likely get a kick (and few chuckles) out of this light, silly, and occasionally poignant bestie-com.

