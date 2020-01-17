Dolittle is Iron Man with Talking Animals! What More Do You Want?

Universal Pictures

So John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) gets convinced by two kids, Stubbins (Harry Collett) and Lady Rose (Carmel Laniado), to go find the Tree of Eden’s fruit to save the Queen from certain death.

I thought the animation was great. I thought the duck (Octavia Spencer) was best because of the whole vegetable gag, which was basically this duck handing the doctor celery and leeks when he was asking for medical equipment. You know, just the general thing that ducks do.

I thought the dragon was really good. The way they explained why it was there and how they fit into the plot was like fitting the puzzle piece into the puzzle. It fit so well. It didn’t feel odd or out of place at all.

The villain, Dr. Müdfly (Michael Sheen), was really good, too. Especially when he was on the warship. That was really exciting.

There was also a great scene with Stubbins on a giraffe. He misses the boat and they have to race to get him on it and they’re zooming through the city.

I also thought the scene where Stubbins was running to the doctor with the journal that shows them where to find the Tree of Eden was cool because he was doing some cool parkour-type moves.

I mean, it’s Iron Man with talking animals! What more do you want?

Find theaters and showtimes for Dolittle here. See all of our movie times here.