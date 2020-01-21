Slog AM: Olympia to Consider 32-Hour Workweek, Impeachment Trial Kicks Off, a Global Pandemic For Your 2020

Mitch McConnell's grubby turtle paws are all over impeachment. DREW ANGERER / GETTY

Which neighborhood in the region has changed the most? The Seattle Times FYI Guy is taking a look at population, income, and job. Got your guess? South Lake Union is topping the charge. Its population from the start of the last decade to the end increased from 3,900 to 10,400 or, 169 percent. Income also tripled. Georgetown has seen a flood of people with college degrees. There are more but you should probably read them here

Impeachment starts today: Oh, boy. It's all happening. On Monday, Senator Mitch McConnell, majority leader of the Senate, announced the rules for the trial. As suspected, McConnell is gunning for a speedy process and will not allow any new evidence to be considered. Each side's arguments are limited to 24 hours over two days. A lively debate over the rules is expected Tuesday.

Trump's legal team thinks the whole thing is a sham: And they submitted a 110-page brief that refutes both articles of impeachment because they do not cite a specific violation of the law by the president. This is not a strong argument against impeachment, according to constitutional scholars.

Drama in an Everett McDonald's: A veteran was kicked out of the yellow arches for openly carrying a karambit, a curved blade in a sheath. It's 4 inches long and fits under Washington's open carry laws. He wears it every day. The manager of the McDonalds refused him service after seeing the knife out in the open saying that there were "children here."

A 32-hour workweek in Washington: That's a bill being proposed by Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, in the state Legislature right now. It would reduce the normal workweek by eight hours. He said that the five-day workweek was established more than a century ago and isn't the right fit for today, where work is more flexible. A shorter workweek could result in happier and healthier workers. I'm listening. Call your representatives.

Wet weather persists:



Multiple systems will move through Western Washington this week for wet weather into the weekend. Flooding potential exists as rivers will rise rapidly over the next few days. Monitor the latest forecasts! #WAwx

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 21, 2020

Russia has been watching too many spy movies: The World Economic Forum's annual meeting is happening at Davos currently. The Swiss uncovered an operation by Russians who were posing as plumbers in order to spy on the events, according to reports from a Swiss newspaper.

Wunderkind Greta Thunberg is at Davos: She chastized leaders for doing "basically nothing" to combat climate change.



Greta Thunberg breaks from panel question to read data on climate change: "I know you don't want to talk about this. But I assure you, I will continue to repeat these numbers until you do." #Davos2020

— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2020

Woman's body found along Bellevue trail: A dead woman was found Monday morning about a half-mile from the Coal Creek Trail trailhead. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

Boeing to test newest jet: Test flights for Boeing's long-anticipated twin-engined, 777X jet will happen this week. The jet, which can supposedly hold up to 409 people, was meant to be delivered in mid-2020.

What is going on? In this Washington Post article? Here's an excerpt:



I'm not a big person who believes in sharks too much

— henno (@jrhennessy) January 21, 2020

ICYMI: The New York Times endorsed two candidates for president. They couldn't be more opposite: Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. As anyone who was around for the Stranger split endorsements can tell you, this is not helpful.

This is horrifying: Listen, I don't want to set up a GoFundMe for this guy to get a damn Kindle but he needs to cut this out and quickly. Also, he seems dull based on these book choices.



Yesterday my colleague called me a 'book murderer' because I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me?

— Alex Christofi (@alex_christofi) January 21, 2020

Is a pandemic coming? More than 200 people are sick with a mysterious respiratory virus in China. Three have died. It can be spread by humans. While scientists say the virus is not as strong as severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARS) which killed 774 and infected 8,000 in Asia in the early 2000s, the new virus is climbing and the death rate hasn't reflected it so far. Plus, with travel for Lunar New Year approaching, there's a worry that the virus could spread and cause a global pandemic. Stock up on the hand sanitizer I guess? I don't know how to fight off a pandemic.

This is discrimination: Ice rescue attempt aborted when animal found to be coyote, not dog

Prince Harry flies commercial: He has landed in Vancouver, B.C. where he will rejoin his wife, Meghan Markle. The two have been stripped of their royal titles and duties after deciding to step back from the public world and become private citizens.



WATCH: Prince Harry arrived in Vancouver Monday night to join his wife Meghan Markle and their 8-month-old son Archie. The trip comes just hours after the Prince made his final appearance as a senior representative of the royal family.

— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2020

