Slog PM: We're 100 Seconds from the End of the World, Four Mass Shooting Victims Released from Haborview

Wednesday's mass shooting outside a downtown Seattle McDonald's injured seven people and killed another. Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Four of the seven people injured had been treated and released from Harborview as of Wednesday afternoon, officials said. [I assume they mean Thursday. The shooting was Wednesday evening —Chase.] Those who remained hospitalized were recovering: A woman in her 50s who initially had been in critical condition and the 9-year-old boy, who was initially in serious condition, had been upgraded, according to the hospitals. A 32-year-old man was in satisfactory condition.

And here's today's press conference:



Is a mass shooting good for business? Riders are fuming over how expensive Lyft and Uber rides were last night due to the traffic congestion resulting from the mass shooting. A $46 ride from downtown to Fremont? Jesus. “I didn’t know how to get home, and I felt like I was getting taken advantage of in a really bad situation," said one rider to the Seattle Times. The companies say they plan on reimbursing people who were affected by the spike.

Do you want to buy a Washington state ferry? It can be yours for $100,000. Free local pickup!

The Senate impeachment trial dragged on for its third day today: Thursday has mostly been dedicated to addressing the first article of impeachment, and highlights include discussing whether criminal conduct needs to have happened for impeachment, someone actually made a joke, and then the Democrats used Trump's words against him while discussing the Bidens. All that aside, many of today's stories revolved around...

The senators can't stop wiggling: They would like you to know they're VERY RESTLESS. “We’re doing our best,” said Senator Kevin Cramer to the New York Times. “With each break and with each disruption if you will, to the sitting in the chair, there becomes a little less discipline.” More:

Despite impeachment trial rules that require them to sit silently at their desks when the proceeding is in session, senators have increasingly been wandering out for short or long breaks, to accommodate bathroom stops, telephone calls, and even cable television appearances. On Thursday afternoon, as the Democratic impeachment managers took turns speaking during their second full day of presentations, at least 19 senators could briefly be seen out of their seats. Some rose from their chairs and crossed the chamber to whisper to one another, while others exited the chamber entirely for 15- to 20-minute stretches and could be seen in the cloakrooms on their phones.

These stories drive me nuts. Drink some energy water or something you dingbats.

If you're not restless, here's the livestream: It's still going.



The White House and Trump administration is getting flack for broadcasting a sermon on their YouTube channel that claimed homosexuality is created by demons. Mike Pence was attending the sermon. "We have to encourage young men and women to get married," said the church's bishop. "It's a demonic spirit that causes a woman to want to lie with another woman. It's a demonic spirit that causes a man to be attracted to another man." Here's the sermon, if you're somehow interested:



BUREAUCRATIC TYRANNY REIGNS: University Street Station is officially changing to... "Union Street/Symphony Station." Sound Transit is an embarassment. Read Rich Smith on this whole disaster.

New updates to the ongoing digital political ad drama in Washington state: Facebook is WILD. A thread from Stranger associate editor Eli Sanders:



The $629 billion company also says it "neither admits nor denies" that numerous political ads it sold in Washington state failed to follow long-standing political ad disclosure requirements.https://t.co/tTzLqzsRyK

— Eli Sanders (@elijsanders) January 23, 2020

And the results...



How about the insufficient fine?

— Mike Selhorn (@selhorn) January 23, 2020

Should Washington state ban private prisons? A new report from Crosscut details how Washington state legislators are considering a private prison ban similar to the one passed in California (which was then sued). “We should not be profiting off our most vulnerable communities. Locking people up should not be a moneymaking venture," commented Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self.

Mike Bloomberg plans on opening TEN offices in Washington state: He's also hired some impressive campaign staffers for the state. Who's voting for Bloomberg? I'm going to ban you from this blog if you vote for Bloomberg.

Amazon continues to quibble over Microsoft winning the $10 billion, 10-year cloud "JEDI" Pentagon contract: Amazon has now "filed a motion Wednesday asking a federal judge to block Microsoft from working on any substantive tasks for the JEDI project while the court considers the matter," writes Monica Nickelsburg at GeekWire. Amazon is in the middle of a legal battle over the contract, claiming the defense department ultimately chose Microsoft because of the President's "political bias" against Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post.

And, lastly, it is about to be the end of the world: Metaphorically speaking. Or perhaps literally. I guess that's up to all of us. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has inched the Doomsday Clock up to 100 seconds to midnight, which is "a metaphor for the end of the world... in a recognition of growing threats from nuclear war, climate change, and disinformation," writes the Washington Post. "It is the first time the clock has passed the two-minute mark in more than 70 years of existence, a testament to the need for urgent action."

