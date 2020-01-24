Inbox Jukebox Track of the Day: The Sextravagant Funk of "Existential Deepthroat" by Erik Blood and Rachael Ferguson's New Pink Lotion Project

XXX-cellent new band alert. Courtesy of Pink Lotion

Let's not beat around the bush: Pink Lotion's debut release, LUSTERS, is an orgy of late-night, boudoir-bound funk. Imagine a languorous four-way among Prince, Parliament, Brides of Funkenstein, and Patrice Rushen, and you have an idea of how these six tracks Astroglide® through your sensorium. Track titles such as "Sex on Mars," "Slick Inside," and "Moisturebate" telegraph the intentions of Erik Blood (Shabazz Palaces, Knife Knights) and Rachael Ferguson (NightraiN, Clutch Douglas): they want to help you get laid. You'd be churlish to refuse such a magnanimous offering.

"Existential Deepthroat" boasts a great title and brazen, Bernie Worrell-esque synth squelches, as Ferguson waxes erotic in silky tones, her words mirrored by Blood in an FX'd, risqué simulacrum of Prince. A bulbous bass line further coaxes you into the horizontal bop. Ferguson unspools some memorable phrases ("gender-fluid senator," "prophylactic duckbill," "hypnotic side chick," "copulation freefall") like a female Kool Keith, as the drum-machine beats keep time to your methodical thrusts. Feeling deep Patrick Cowley vibes here. Check out "Existential Deepthroat" below.

Pink Lotion play Belltown Yacht Club tonight with Old Dark House and guests. They also perform a KEXP in-studio on February 7 at 10 pm.