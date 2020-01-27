Slog PM: More Restaurants for Dogs, #AMZNSpeakOut, Washington State's #YangGang Should Pay Attention to Sen. Joe Nguyen

Hundreds of Amazon employees are pushing back against a policy that they say is designed to "silence" them "in the face of an issue... like the climate crisis." Amazon Employees For Climate Justice @AMZNforClimate

Former location of the beloved Pie bakery in Fremont will be replaced by... a dog treat bakery. "No word on whether there will be any treats for humans as well," writes Eater. I don't know how I feel about this.

ITMFA update: Trump's defense team has been at it all day, yammering about executive priviledge and a debunked conspiracy theory while conveniently ignoring the biggest ITMFA story of the day: John Bolton. Whether or not they want to confront it, new revelations from the former national security adviser "could complicate President Trump’s impeachment trial," writes the New York Times. More from the Times (bolding mine):

On Monday morning, Utah’s Mitt Romney said, “I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton.” It’s refreshing to hear those words. And yet the fact that such a statement is noteworthy at all tells you how far from responsible governance Senate Republicans have strayed. They hold 53 seats in the Senate, and yet the nation is waiting on just four — four!— to do the right thing and agree to call Mr. Bolton, the former national security adviser, and other key witnesses to testify in Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal says it's been a "surreal" day. Despite Bolton news he isn't mentioned once. Instead they got Ken Starr arguing against impeachment. "He gave new meaning to the word 'irony' ... The legal argument was total sophistry dressed up with a big name." January 27, 2020

Republicans slam Romney for trying to call witnesses and supporting an effort to bring Bolton to testify in front of the Senate. Republicans are trying to focus on how impeachment is apparently a scam and a circus.



After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020

Kids, don't put pennies in electrical outlets: Apparently this needs to be said. The Tacoma School District is warning against an online "penny" challenge, where "social-media users are challenged to record a video of themselves sliding a penny between a partially plugged-in cellphone charger and a wall outlet." What the fuck?

You aren't imagining it: There really is an arugula shortage. Former Stranger social media manager and contributor Jessica Fu has more here.

Have you ever seen such a thing?



ah yes a large boulder the size of a small boulder — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) January 27, 2020

"The largest act of collective disobedience yet by white collar workers at a major tech company" happened today in Seattle, according to Vice, when a score of employees violated an Amazon policy by publicly criticizing it. The group also released a Medium post on Sunday that included quotes from 365 Amazon employees.



1/ Hundreds of us decided to stand up to our employer, Amazon. We are scared. But we decided we couldn’t live with ourselves if we let a policy silence us in the face of an issue of such moral gravity like the climate crisis. #AMZNSpeakOut pic.twitter.com/zWIKku4LF6 January 27, 2020

I stand with these Amazon employees who are courageously speaking out. They are telling Jeff Bezos to end his hypocrisy: You cannot call your corporation a "leader" on climate change while partnering with ExxonMobil and BP to extract more fossil fuels. https://t.co/sStmoHqRFq — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 27, 2020

Updates on the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: The helicopter was given "special approval to fly around Burbank in foggy weather," reports the New York Times. In his last radio message before crashing, the pilot "told air traffic controllers... that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer." One pilot told AP: "If you get caught in a situation where you can’t see out the windshield, the life expectancy of the pilot and the aircraft is maybe 10, 15 seconds, and it happens all the time, and it’s really a shame." Remind me to never get in a helicopter. The Times has a great reflection post on Bryant's biggest moments. Fucking sad.

Can it be spring already?



We haven't had a sunny day in nearly two months: "Seattle has still not had an official sunny day since 'Meteorological Winter' began on Dec. 1," writes the Seattle PI. They're describing it as "a nearly unprecedented barrage on the local sun fans." Local rain fans, however, are positively gloomy and have no complaints.

And if you've looked outside recently: It's nasty.



It’s raining ... again! The persistency of 🌧 this January is likely to head into the record books:



🔷Today = 24th day this month with measurable rain (0.01” or more)

🔷2006 & 1953 hold Jan record for most 🌧 days in a month: 28

🔷 Odds are high Jan 2020 ties this record on Fri — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) January 28, 2020

Universal Basic Income in Washington state? Sen. Joe Nguyen is proposing it—sorta. "A measure introduced Friday by state Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-West Seattle, would create a two-year test of a universal basic income program," writes Melissa Santos for Crosscut. "The idea: Give 500 adults in Washington state $500 a month for 18 months, then analyze the results. The trial benefit would be available to people who are also eligible for assistance through the state’s Basic Food program."

Should Seattleites pay the Duwamish rent? The discussion was reignited in the Seattle Times's comments section today. I still think that the Times's "respect" button is silly.

Some clips from last night's Grammys to end the day: I thought this was one of the best Grammys in recent years. "This year may well be remembered as one of severe, jolting transition for the Grammys," writes Jon Caramanica for the Times. "While there were plenty of the usual serious-as-a-snore Grammy performances, they faded from memory thanks to the night’s cleverest and hungriest attendees." Most of the full performances aren't on YouTube yet, but here are some of my favorite awards moments.







And... in case you missed Billy Porter's Grammy hat...

