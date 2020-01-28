From the Archives: She Told Me She's Into Role-Play... So Now What?

I am in a great relationship with a very sexy and open-minded woman. Recently we were talking about likes and dislikes, and she mentioned "role-play scenes." This sent me into a little bit of a panic since this is something I've never engaged in. However, since I am more on the dominant side in our relationship, I'd rather not ask her a lot of questions. I'm hoping to take the lead and find out something about it on my own. I want to seem imaginative to her and not just copy what other men have done. Unfortunately, my web searches have been fruitless. Cosmo, Glamour, and even men's sites have articles about "role-play" from time to time, but they seem to be written for juveniles. Do you have any ideas about role-play scenarios—especially ones that could be initiated by a man? Apprehensive About Role-Play

I have plenty of ideas about role-play scenarios that could be initiated by a man, AARP, but sexual pleasure is highly subjective—one gay man's hot role-play scenario is likely someone else's nightmare scenario. So you're going to have to talk with your woman about what kinds of scenarios turn her on.

Some people have a hard time talking about their kinks. Just saying the words "I'm into role-play" or "I want to try bondage" is such a struggle that a nervous kinkster is emotionally exhausted after the big reveal. The kinkster feels like she's done the hard part—she said "role-play" or "bondage" out loud!—and her partner should do the rest of the work, i.e., make their fantasies come true without asking them to talk about it anymore. But you can't fly blind into someone else's sexual fantasies. If she's turned on by something mild like a sexy-cop-and-speeding-driver role-play scenario, AARP, surprising her with a serial-killer-and-his-terrified-victim role-play scenario is likely to backfire. Likewise, someone who's turned on by gentle neckties-and-bedposts bondage isn't going to be happy about an intense institutional-restraints-and-soundproof-leather-hood bondage session.

She's going to have to give you more information, AARP, and you're going to have to let go of the notion that being the Dom means not asking questions. A dominant's first job—before a role-play scene begins, before anyone gets tied up—is to ask questions and find out what his submissive wants to experience. The trick is to give her what she wants while building in small surprises and gradually, over time, pushing into new territories together.

But you're going to have to ask her more questions, and she's going to have to answer them. If she's too shy to talk about her kinks face-to-face, have the convo over e-mail.





Originally published on April 17, 2013.

