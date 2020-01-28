Slog AM: Seattle Super Hero Faces Drug Charges, Chipotle's Child Labor Violations, Netanyahu Gets Indicted

Soon this will be a picture of two world leaders who are both on trial!!!!

: On Tuesday morning, a strike will begin outside seven medical facilities in the area. Workers are staging a three-day walkout. The strike is over staffing concerns. The walkout will begin at 7 a.m. Another heads up that emergency rooms in Swedish's Ballard and Redmond campuses will be closed during the strike.

Seattle's own superhero caught up with drug charges: Phoenix Jones, who has a habit of patrolling the Capitol Hill neighborhood and stopping crime while cloaked in traditional superhero garb, is facing multiple drug charges for selling an undercover officer MDMA. All of our heroes are flawed :(

Chipotle's 13,000 child labor violations: The violations occurred in the restaurant's Massachusetts' locations. It's the largest child labor penalty ever issued by the state. Chipotle was allegedly overworking its teenage workers. Many under the age of 18 were working past midnight and for over 48 hours a week. Chipotle is being fined for $1.3 million.

Cheap Dicks this week: For its 66th anniversary this week, Dick's Drive-In will be switching its menu back to 1954 prices. That means you can get a hamburger for 19 cents. Unfortunately, the 19 cent burgers will only be at each location for one day this week. For Wallingford and Broadway Dick's, today is the day. Lake City, Holman Road, and Queen Anne locations will be on Wednesday. Edmond's and Kent will be on Thursday.

The wet continues: Anyone else sleep with the window open last night? I woke up at about 5 a.m. to gushing rain. It was nice but I would have appreciated the uninterrupted last hour of sleep. Anyway, the rain will stick around throughout the morning and is expected to taper off in the afternoon.



The coronavirus isn't fucking around: While you were sleeping, coronavirus cases rose 60 percent. There are more than 4,500 infected people in China and over 100 deaths. Test kits are running out and officials worry that the real numbers are much higher than is being reported. Hong Kong has severed high-speed rail service to and from China and is cutting the number of flights in half.

A northeast Seattle homocide: There was a body found inside Matthew's Beach Park in northeast Seattle. The only information detectives have released is that the victim is an adult man and that his death has been ruled a homicide.

Impeachment continues today: The trial will get underway at 10 a.m. PDT. The Republicans are supposed to wrap up their defense of Donald Trump today and are not expected to use all of their allotted 24 hours for their arguments. The big question is whether additional witnesses will be called. It will depend on Republican senators. Also, just a note, but John Bolton (who is stirring the pot with his tell-all book deal) named his book The Room Where It Happened which sounds like Hamilton fanfiction.

There's a secret art vault beneath the Seattle Municipal Tower: I'd like to hang out down there. It seems nice. Seattle puts 1 percent of the cost for new buildings or renovations toward buying art. That art will typically decorate municipal buildings. The Seattle Times' Daniel Beekman tagged along while new Councilmember Andrew Lewis shopped around for decorations for his office.

This tribute to Kobe Bryant hurts: Elle Duncan at ESPN tells the story of the one time she met Bryant and the conversation they had about raising daughters. This is hard to get through without crying.



Speaking of Gianna Bryant: The University of Connecticut women's basketball team put up a memorial for Gigi Bryant, 13, at their game last night.



Nike has pulled all of Kobe's merchandise: They want to limit stockpiling and reselling.

The U.S. is trying to secure a trade deal: The E.U. Part of the deal, though, will require convincing the E.U. to accept chemical-washed chicken from the U.S. The E.U. has banned that practice.

Justice? D.C. police will no longer handcuff children under 12

Brands discover that death is real:



Small hiccup in Mideast peace plan: Just before he was supposed to meet with Donald Trump about the U.S.'s Middle East plan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted on corruption charges. He has "been charged with bribery and fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases," CNN reports. He will be the first sitting prime minister to face a trial.

Here is a dumb joke that I know some of my readers will appreciate: You know who you are.



