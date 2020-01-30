Slog PM: Buttigieg Is Cranky; Lasers Are Lit; Pass the Narcan, Seattle!

The coronavirus has been declared a global emergency: The World Health Organization held off on making the pronouncement, but now it's official. The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is a global health emergency. What does that mean? The New York Times breaks it down:

The W.H.O.’s declaration—officially called a “public health emergency of international concern —does not have the force of law. But it serves notice to all United Nations member states that the world’s top health advisory body thinks the situation is grave. Governments then make their own decisions about whether to close their borders, cancel flights, screen people arriving at airports or take other protective measures. Declaring emergencies also adds urgency to any W.H.O. appeal for money. Thus far, that is hardly relevant: The countries most affected—China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, the United States, and Vietnam—can afford to wage their own battles against the virus.

New Seattle royalty: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and pop star Ciara are having another baby. The couple made the announcement over social media this morning.



Have you been to the Laser Dome yet? Lasers are lit.

Out little local trillion-dollar company: Amazon shares crossed $1 trillion dollars again with a huge 12% boost attributed to the company beating their expectations for the holiday quarter. "The earnings report jolted [Amazon] shares past $2,000 in after-hours trading Thursday as Amazon crosses the $1 trillion mark for market capitalization again," reports Geekwire. "It reached that milestone for the first time in September 2018."

Another politician jumps ship to work for NHL Seattle: Rep. Eric Pettigrew will retire at the end of this session to go and work for the NHL. He cited years of progressive activism, to which Rich Smith responded: "Pettigrew's "progressive" voting record is so special you'd be forgiven for confusing him with a Republican." Meanwhile, what is our NHL team name going to be? Durkan wants Kraken.



Crosscut got their hands on a controversial Customs and Border Protection directive that instructs CBP agents: "all persons born after 1961 and before 2001 with links—such as place of birth, travel or citizenship—to Palestine, Lebanon and Iran should be vetted at the border." Customs and Border Protection has denied this directive and a spokesperson told the Seattle Times that the agency "does not comment on leaked documents." More from the memo: “Even if they are not of Shia faith, anyone can state they are Baha'i, please question further to determine this is the case. When in doubt send for high side checks."

Seattle community organizations will receive 700 naloxone (also known as Narcan) kits from the city of Seattle in an effort to fight the area's opioid crisis, reports the Seattle Times. “We have to combat this opioid epidemic everywhere we can to keep people healthy and safe in our community,” said Mayor Durkan in the announcement today.

Gay country crooner Orville Peck made his late-night TV debut last night: He didn't bring out Lavender Country but that's okay.

