Slog AM: No Results yet From Iowa Caucus of Disasters, Mexico Butterfly Activists Found Dead, Gritty Cleared of Assault Charges

All hell breaks loose in Iowa: There were no results last night out of Iowa. An issue with reporting results caused the delay. It's most likely due to a technological update that incorporated the use of a new app that volunteers either didn't use or couldn't figure out how to use. It was a mess. These volunteers are mostly elderly and can someone remind me what the argument is for not having trained government employees run these things? Seems like there could be a better way. Anyway. Last night was chaos. TV news was thrown into complete disarray without having a shred of results to ruminate on. Results should come in sometime Tuesday.

Naturally, Republicans are jumping at this: This breakdown is not going to be good for whatever the outcome of the 2020 election is.



Pine and Third McDonald's owner donates to shooting victims: The man who owns the most notorious McDonald's in the city (probably the state? Unless you know other more notorious Mickey D's, I'd love to know.) is donating $20,000 to help with medical cost for the seven people who were injured in a downtown shooting right outside his restaurant last month. Each victim will get approximately $2,857. The toy inside this Happy Meal is a bit of good PR.

Speaking of that shooting: The alleged shooters are appearing in Las Vegas Justice Court today.

A ferry unfortunate morning commute: The Edmonds to Kingston ferry is out of service this morning due to a train collision blocking all access to the route. UPDATE: As of 7:10 AM the ferry is back in service.



BREAKING: #Edmonds/#Kingston route currently out of service due to a train collision blocking all access to & from Edmonds terminal. Use Seattle/Bainbridge as alternate route. pic.twitter.com/eSXDsXl5au — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) February 4, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT: Those of you who take the Edmonds/Kingston ferry are going to deal with some delays. Due to a train versus truck crash all access to the Edmonds terminal is completely blocked. @wsferries is suggesting you take Seattle/Bainbridge as an alternative. pic.twitter.com/CS29sICwqQ February 4, 2020

Should Seattle schools be testing for lead in the drinking water? Some state lawmakers think it's a good idea. A house bill in the works would require all Washington public and private schools to test just what's in the water. The states would recoup those costs. Sure, yeah, I'm on board. Tough arguing with that one.

Wet, wet, wet: Some cold. Some wet. Maybe some snow????



7:13 AM Radar Update | Next system is pushing in from the northwest! May see light snow or rain/snow mix this morning - early afternoon before it switches to all rain. Let us know what you're seeing when it starts in your area! #wawx pic.twitter.com/eK3zLsvEqY — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 4, 2020

Coronavirus, bad for people, bad for trade: Washington businesses are struggling with this whole "almost-a-global-pandemic" thing that has started in China. The coronavirus? Not too hot for exporters especially for those who have already felt strained from the U.S-China trade war that was resolved on Jan. 15. Unfortunately, the coronavirus hit pretty hard right around that time. The Seattle Times has more here.

Harvey Weinstein rape case on pause: The criminal case against Harvey Weinstein ground quickly to a halt yesterday when one of his two main accusers was reduced to sobbing. She had endured four hours of intense grilling by Weinstein's defense attorney and "appeared to have a panic attack," the Guardian reports. The woman, who has said that Weinstein raped her twice, was being accused of lying by Weinstein's lawyer sex crimes attorney Donna Rotunno. The proceedings will continue on Tuesday.

A second butterfly activist has turned up dead in Mexico: Two men who were avid monarch butterfly activists have been found dead in the last week. Both disappeared in the same area. One was a monarch tour guide, the other managed a monarch sanctuary. Each showed signs of being beaten.

Bottoms up and the devil laughs: Rep. Kent Calfee from Tennessee drinks straight from a chocolate syrup bottle.



As he waits for the State of the State to begin, Rep. Kent Calfee takes a swig of from his Hershey’s chocolate syrup bottle, as he often does during #tnleg session. Photo by @Tennessean’s @GeorgeWalkerIV. pic.twitter.com/TWPZ8yxbM9 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) February 3, 2020

Just who created the caucus app? The Democratic tech firm's name is Shadow, of all things. They were paid over $60,000 for their work designing the new caucus app. They are affiliated with and funded by ACRONYM, a Democratic digital nonprofit. In the wake of last night's meltdown, ACRONYM ha clarified that they're really just an investor in Shadow.

Trump's (hopefully last) State of the Union is tonight: It will be delivered in the House, where, in case you forgot, he was impeached seven weeks ago. A vote on whether or not to acquit or accuse Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors will happen the following day.

There is a shred of justice in this unjust world: Assault allegations against Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty unfounded, police say.

