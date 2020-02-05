Though she painted for decades, Henry only started exhibiting for the public in the 1990s. A great majority of her work is geometrically abstract and delightfully bright, her mediums not only limited to drawings but large oil and acrylic paintings and prints as well. Studying with Bauhaus artist László Moholy-Nagy and influenced by the op art movement that emerged in the '60s, Henry's paintings are extremely energetic. I'd even say exciting. Please, read more about her here and I'll post a photo of one of her other paintings below. This recent acquisition by the Frye is up until June 7, 2020.
Currently Hanging: Frye Art Museum's Recent Acquisitions: Mary Henry
Though she painted for decades, Henry only started exhibiting for the public in the 1990s. A great majority of her work is geometrically abstract and delightfully bright, her mediums not only limited to drawings but large oil and acrylic paintings and prints as well. Studying with Bauhaus artist László Moholy-Nagy and influenced by the op art movement that emerged in the '60s, Henry's paintings are extremely energetic. I'd even say exciting. Please, read more about her here and I'll post a photo of one of her other paintings below. This recent acquisition by the Frye is up until June 7, 2020.