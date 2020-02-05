Currently Hanging: Frye Art Museum's Recent Acquisitions: Mary Henry

The lighting on these pieces is frustratingly bad. They are in a hallway. Jasmyne Keimig

The Frye Art Museum swapped out Toyin Ojih Odutola from their recent acquisition space, rotating in a two drawings by the late Mary Dill Henry, a painter who lived on Whidbey Island for a great stretch of her career. "North Slope #15, Kuparuk" on the left and "Brooks Range" on the right were created during the several months Henry spent in Wiseman, Alaska in 1975, drawing the mountain ranges and glaciers surrounding her, mimicking their cool tones. While, in retrospect, I really appreciate these drawings, I think they are done a disservice with the background paint job and the lighting that makes them appear more bland and forgettable. Especially since Henry's work is fantastic and worth exploring in its own right.

Though she painted for decades, Henry only started exhibiting for the public in the 1990s. A great majority of her work is geometrically abstract and delightfully bright, her mediums not only limited to drawings but large oil and acrylic paintings and prints as well. Studying with Bauhaus artist László Moholy-Nagy and influenced by the op art movement that emerged in the '60s, Henry's paintings are extremely energetic. I'd even say exciting. Please, read more about her here and I'll post a photo of one of her other paintings below. This recent acquisition by the Frye is up until June 7, 2020.

