Inbox Jukebox Track of the Day: The Grandiose "Apes in Rapture" by Avant-Jazz Trumpeter Dan Rosenboom

Blowing up absurd. Aubre Hill

Los Angeles jazz trumpeter Dan Rosenboom's Absurd in the Anthropocene encompasses extremes in composition and improvisation ranging from high-definition tumult to beautiful tranquility. Claiming inspiration from Miles Davis, Ornette Coleman, Frank Zappa, Soundgarden, and Squarepusher, Rosenboom largely favors complexity and combustible energy over the 11 tracks on Absurd in the Anthropocene. He and his band—which sometimes expands to 10 members—play with finesse and fieriness in equal measure, executing a kind of spectacular maximalism. They can also get funky, as evidenced by "Nebulounge," which recalls Bill Laswell's Material, and spazzy à la Squarepusher, as "Forget What You Know" proves.

"Apes in Rapture" is a great title, and the music lives up to its lofty promise. In a press release, Rosenboom noted that it "reflects the almost giddy character in the music. It's a funny self reflection: in our best moments, we humans are all just apes in rapture!"

You can hear the sweeping grandiosity of Charles Mingus's The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady and Quincy Jones's early-'70s soundtrack work in "Apes of Rapture," with Rosenboom and saxophonist David Binney emitting a robust euphoria, while drummer Vinnie Coaliuta and bassist Jimmy Johnson unleash intricate, punchy rhythms. It's a lot... of a good thing. You can catch Rosenboom in action Tuesday, February 11, at the Royal Room, with Seattle's Bad Luck opening.