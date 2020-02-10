Timmy Failure Does Illegal Things and Should Probably Be In Prison

courtesy of Disney

So, this dude named Timmy Failure (Winslow Fegley) lost his father and he’s trying to make up for it by imagining a polar bear for him to act as his parental figure. He’s trying to solve a variety of mysteries using his detective agency. And he talks in this weird way. Like most fifth graders don’t talk like that. And then he crashes a car into his teacher’s house. This kid has done a number of illegal things and should likely go to prison. Refusing to comply with a law enforcement officer in a bank. He entered a restricted area at a dam, and I think that’s illegal. And, you know, like crashing a car into someone’s house.

I thought the kid who played Timmy was a good actor. Except in that very last scene where he crashes the car into the house, I feel like he didn’t blink and he didn’t change facial expressions throughout the entire movie except for that last scene.



And can I just say a few words about the teacher, Frederick Crocus (Wallace Shawn)? His last name, first of all. What’s with the last name Crocus? He’s annoying and condescending, sure, and I think that’s how they wanted to portray him. I think they did a good job with that.

I guess the message was to be yourself. I felt like they were pushing that at the end. I thought it was funny for being about a kid who has a detective agency had a sense of sentimentality that was good. I feel like it hit home on all points. I would give it four out of five polar bears. While it’s a good movie, it is not a perfect movie.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is now streaming on Disney+.