Bong Joon-ho and Parasite Win Everyone's Hearts

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho making his Oscars kiss, because who wouldn't!? Amy Sussman / Getty

Last night, the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony aired on ABC. Most of the award show's major winners were predictable. Brad Pitt gave a surprisingly emotional speech when accepting Best Supporting Actor, Joaquin Phoenix blubbered on about climate change and artificial insemination of cows, and Renée Zellweger thanked firefighters in her Best Actress acceptance speech. Blah blah blah. Laura Dern gave perhaps the most coherent and charming words of gratitude while holding her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

But the most thrilling parts of the night belonged to South Korean director Bong Joon-ho and his team from Parasite. The director and crew did what we all thought would be impossible, which is whup everyone's ass by taking home Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film, Best Director, and Best Picture. Bong tied with Walt Disney for the most Oscars collected in one night. Eat my shorts, 1917!

bong joon-ho after he saw green book win best picture last year pic.twitter.com/O3yhRQrVp0

— nela (@atcnement) February 10, 2020

The film's best picture win is the first time a film not in the English language has ever taken home the top honor at the Oscars. Last year, there was some hope that Alfonso Cuarón's Spanish-language Roma would accomplish that task (it won Foreign, Director, and Cinematography), but it was shut out by the tepid Green Book. This win speaks to the film's greatness of course, but also to the work of vice chair of the Korean conglomerate CJ Group and Korean cinema advocate Miky Lee, who almost got cut off during her acceptance speech for Best Picture.



Also, Bong had the sweetest, most fanboy-est moment during his acceptance speech for Best Director, shouting out Martin Scorsese (whose Irishman won nothing!) and Quentin Tarantino. He even called for chopping up the statue with a "Texas chain saw," not unlike Cady from Mean Girls. What a tremendous heart! Of the last five years, four of the winners of Best Director were not from the United States. It's a trend I hope continues and pushes US audiences to support foreign filmmakers. Now let's get some women in the mix, Academy!

Another great moment was watching Bong admire his Oscar for Best International Film. Being a member of the Bong Hive is a great honor!

Bong Joon Ho staring at his Oscar and smiling is the most wonderful thing I've ever seen #Parasite #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gyKXCv71Yz

— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2020

Also, Taika Waititi won Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. He's the first indigenous director to win an Oscar and dedicated the award to all the indigenous kids in the world aspiring to make art. "We are the original storytellers," he said. Tears!

Taika Waititi gives acceptance speech for Best Adapted Screenplay: "I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers and we can make it here, as well." https://t.co/bffyIA57Vs #Oscars pic.twitter.com/iHIDOFzj3R

— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 10, 2020

In a night that felt pretty male-dominated, it was great to see Icelandic cellist and composer Hildur Gudnadóttir win Best Original Score for her work on Joker. She's the first solo woman to win the award:

"To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up, we need to hear your voices." Watch Hildur Gudnadóttir's moving speech after winning best original score for #Joker https://t.co/qk9EfzkrUE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/o8jgRQsxT9

— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020



Finally, one of the most confusing segments of the night was Eminem's performance of his 18-year-old hit song "Lose Yourself" from 8 Mile after Lin Manuel-Miranda introduced a clip package of famous songs used in film. Everyone in the crowd looked utterly confounded as to why the bearded Detroit rapper appeared in front of them, but apparently the performance was a way for Eminem to make up not being in attendance when the song won Best Song in 2003... interesting move, Oscar producers.

Here are all the audience reactions to Eminem’s surprise #Oscar performance... 😂😂pic.twitter.com/zO4YFSGTkO

— XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 10, 2020

