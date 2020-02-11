Slog AM: U.S. Department of Justice Sues King County, Free Porn for Quarantined Cruise Ships, Tennessee Wants Holy Bible as State Book

Godfearing Tennesseans are not worried about separating church and state!!! Christian Chan/Getty Images

: Councilmember Kshama Sawant's plan to add more tent cities, tiny house villages, or safe parking lots was passed out of committee on Monday. The plan, which replaces and expands an ordinance that will expire in March, will allow up to 40 new transitional encampments . All council members except for Alex Pedersen who abstained from the vote chose to move the legislation to the full council for a vote.

Department of Justice sues King County: The U.S. DOJ has levied a long-promised lawsuit against King County because of the county's decision to ban Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flights out of Boeing Field. U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced a series of actions against progressive cities, states, and counties for efforts that "obstruct rather than assist federal law enforcement." Because of the deportation ban, ICE has had to drive its detainees from Tacoma to Yakima.

Get that local angle! I am thinking about the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan about once an hour. I can't get the scenario out of my head. There's also a Marysville woman on that ship, KIRO7 reminds us. She's still kicking, an update says. She's still healthy! Marysville strong.



Susan Anabel from Marysville is stuck in quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan. Number of #coronavirus cases on board nearly doubled to 135 - thankfully she’s still healthy!



Cases worldwide top 42,000 with more than 1,000 deaths. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/y1PO8isYz0

— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) February 11, 2020

Swedish back at the bargaining table: Nearly two weeks after its workers held a three-day strike, Swedish Medical Center and its workers’ union held a bargaining meeting on Monday. It lasted from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to the Seattle Times. Management has yet to move on its proposals and has made no progress in responding to staff members' staffing concerns.

Not a clear day: But a mild day.



We'll see a few (light) showers across the region today. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon - close to normal. #wawx pic.twitter.com/tWHnr4utja

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 11, 2020

Your daily coronavirus update: Love to splash a dose of cold water on your morning. Here it goes. The death toll has now surpassed 1,000. There are more than 42,600 confirmed cases. Two people on different floors of an apartment building were each infected, which has stoked fears about how the virus spreads. Companies are feeling the impact. Under Armour said that it could experience $50 million to $60 million in lost sales just this quarter. People are dying, Under Armour.

Speaking of scared companies: Tech companies are dropping like flies from one of the biggest international tech conferences. Sony, LG, Ericsson, Amazon, and Nvidia have all bowed out of Mobile World Congress 2020, which was slated to be held in Barcelona at the end of the month. The conference will now be live-streamed.

A bright side: A porn company called CamSoda is offering quarantined cruise ship passengers free porn to ease their boredom.

Malcolm X's assassination will be reinvestigated: A new Netflix documentary called Who Killed Malcolm X? has caused an uproar and raised a lot of compelling questions about two of the men convicted of involvement in the death of Malcolm X. The two men maintained their innocence but were sentenced to life in prison back in 1966. Only one of them is still alive and, despite being released on parole, has not had his name cleared. The Innocence Project and the Manhattan district attorney's office are reviewing the case.

Did you do that broom thing? Everyone was standing their broom upright yesterday because a viral trend claimed that it was the only day a broom could do that due to how the gravitational pull was or something. That's apparently a hoax and brooms can just stand up on their own regularly. I admit to being duped by this. But, who's ever tried to stand their broom up on its own?



Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt

— mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

It's New Hampshire day, baby: This is the first time since 2004 that the Democratic field wasn't slimmed by the Iowa caucus since, you know, the Iowa caucus was one big, fat goof-up. The expectation is that Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg will finish in the top two slots again. Everyone else is coming in pretty significantly behind. New Hampshire now has the responsibility of getting this thing underway and setting the tone for the Nevada caucus and the South Carolina Primary and then Super Tuesday. Polls will close tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Bloomberg is winning: Dixville Notch is the first community to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary. Only five people voted. Three write-in votes went to Bloomberg, who isn't on the ballot in the primary. The other two went to Buttigieg.

Look at this:



Martin Scorsese & Robert De Niro hanging out with Francesca Scorsese's dog Yeti https://t.co/xDxAskdmOa pic.twitter.com/fYv45gxcoK

— priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) February 11, 2020

Trump released his budget proposal: While the $4.8 trillion budget proposal is still just a proposal, it really lists out the Trump administration's priorities. And boy, does he not give a shit about poor people. There are expected cuts to student loan programs and affordable housing as well as food stamps and Medicaid, the New York Times reports. There are also big cuts in education and environmental protection. Don't worry, though, the Space Force and nuclear programs are getting bolstered. Congress will likely not approve the proposal in its entirety.

Oh, Tennessee: Lawmakers in Tennessee are at it again. They really want the Holy Bible to officially be named Tennessee's state book and have submitted a Senate and a House bill to the state Legislature to make it happen. They tried in 2016 but it was vetoed by the governor for violating the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. Second time's the charm?

Today's best Seattle entertainment options are: A chance to see the play that inspired Nora Ephron's You've Got Mail, a talk on how to navigate the news cycle with KUOW's Jennifer Strachan, and a show with local DJ and producer Sángo. See more on our EverOut Things To Do calendar.