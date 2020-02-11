Slog PM: They Found Love in a Hopeless Place (an Amazon Fulfillment Center), Sanders Is Winning, Klobuchar Races Past Warren

"In January, Boeing won no new airplane orders and delivered just 13 jets." This horrible performance is "entirely due to the grounding of the 737 MAX," writes Dominic Gates for the Seattle Times.

Still looking for a Valentine? Maybe try working in an Amazon Fulfillment Center. You may not have time to pee, but fortunately true love can happen in an instant.



Well, what's up with New Hampshire? The state's secretary of state announced earlier in the day that results could come as early as 6:30 pm PST. Here's where the results stood shortly before publishing this post:

What a delicious quote from the New York Times: "Wow, Biden is struggling even with older voters, per those exit polls — a demographic that was expected to be a core part of his base."

There are 24 delegates up for grabs for Dems: A Dem needs 1,990 delegates to win the nomination. Going into New Hampshire, Buttigieg led with 13, Bernie followed with 12, Warren had 8, Biden 6, and Klobuchar 1. Going forward, Nevada's primary is on Saturday, February 22 and offers up 36 delegates. South Carolina's primary is the next Saturday, February 29, and it gives away a whopping 54 delegates. Biden needs to win big in South Carolina.

It's the end of the road for the #YangGang: With funds running out and poor performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, Andrew Yang has officially dropped out of the race. He has not yet decided if he will endorse another candidate. “If I become persuaded that there's a particular candidate that gives us a superior chance of beating Donald Trump, and I think it's important to make that opinion known, then I would consider it for sure,” Yang said. The Washington Post writes that "he would be open to becoming another candidate’s running mate or joining a presidential Cabinet."



Michael Bennet is also out: I forget who he is.

Follow live updates: Here. We'll be back in the morning with more results, although I'm sure one of the Slog regulars can keep you informed in the comments.

Hope you enjoyed our few sunny days: We're going back into the deep grayness. It's probably going to be gray and cloudy all week. The good news is that I've noticed things are beginning to bloom. Look up! Look down! The color is coming! (Just not in the sky!)



WHO SHOT AND STABBED TO DEATH THESE DOLPHINS IN FLORIDA? A PLAGUE ON YOUR HOUSE!

Supervillian Roger J. Stone Jr. might get off easy: Prosecutors recommended that Trump's longtime friend, who also looks like the Penguin, receive a punishment of seven to nine years, but in "an extraordinary decision overruling career lawyers, the Justice Department recommended an unspecified term of incarceration for Mr. Stone," writes the New York Times. He was convicted in November for "obstructing an inquiry by the House Intelligence Committee into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lying to investigators under oath and trying to block the testimony of a witness who would have exposed his lies." Trump's sure feeling some mighty hubris after his acquittal.



Seattle may be super white, but Kent has been named one of most ethnically diverse cities in America, according to a very official WalletHub study. Kent came in 10th out of 501 cities studied. The study's three key metrics were "ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity, and birthplace diversity."

