Slog PM: Bernie's Here Now, Warren's Here This Weekend, and Bezos Pledges $10 Billion for Planet

Jeff Bezos says, "Earth is the one thing we all have in common." Uhhh, Jeff? We also share being a common species. titoOnz / Getty Images

Jeff Bezos, apparently trying to sound like he cares about the same things human beings care about (i.e., having a planet on which to exist), but inadvertently sounding not quite human, announced on Instagram today that he's pledging $10 billion to fight climate change.

Bernie Sanders is in Tacoma right now! Several Stranger staffers are there to see our possible future president. I'm ever so slightly more excited by a President Warren than a President Sanders, so I offered to take over Slog PM today. The millennials will have a full report on what happens tonight at the Tacoma Dome tomorrow.

Elizabeth Warren is at Seattle Center this weekend! Did you know she drew 15,000 people to Seattle Center last time she was here? Did you know she got a job waiting tables at age 13 to help her family after her father's heart attack? Did you know she will be at Seattle Center on Saturday, February 22? Doors at 4:30 p.m., rally at 6 p.m.

Tacoma elephant bites the dust. No, that's not a joke about Bernie Sanders—an actual elephant at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium just had to be euthanized.

Woman found dead in Olympic National Forest. "Investigators responded to the scene and found evidence that the woman's death was due to 'homicidal violence,'" KOMO reports.

I keep laughing about Bezos not being a bipedal vertebrate in need of oxygen. This isn't news, but did you read that profile of Bezos in the New Yorker a couple months ago? It started with a story about Bill Gates trying to set up a meeting with him that I still can't get out of my head.

Woman brings mini-horse onto airplane—and there's a photo. "It’s definitely an abused system," the woman said about people bringing crazy-sounding "service animals" onto planes, "but the sad part is... they are looking at excluding me as a handler from taking my horse on the plane." Yeah, that is sad. No horses on planes anymore? What's next, no smoking cigarettes near vats of gasoline!?

Federal judges are losing their minds over the DOJ intervening to help Roger Stone. "A national association of federal judges has called an emergency meeting Tuesday to address growing concerns about the intervention of Justice Department officials and President Donald Trump in politically sensitive cases, the group’s president said Monday," reports USA Today.

John Bolton spoke out this evening at Duke University. No, no—don't get your hopes up. He did not speak out to protect this country or to protect the rule of law or anything passé like that. He spoke out saying he hopes the White House doesn't "suppress" his book. You know, his precious book!

The Washington State Democratic primary is March 10. You will be getting your ballot in the mail shortly. The Stranger's endorsement comes out February 26.

Until then... I'm going to give Megan Rapinoe the last word, since I'm running Slog PM today, bwah-hahahahaha!!