Slog AM: Boy Scouts Are Bankrupt, King County's Trash Eagle Problem, Bloomberg on the Debate Stage

Can Mike buy your vote? No, really, he would love to know. DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES

: Welp, the Boy Scouts of America have filed for bankruptcy. Nope, it's not operating costs that are keeping them down. It's the deluge of new sexual-assault cases of thousands of men who said they were molested as young boys. The compensation fund could reach $1 billion

Fireworks and eagles? What is this? The Fourth of July? Nope, it's the Cedar Hills Regional Landfill's best idea to get rid of trash-loving eagles that won't, for the love of god, just fuck off. Yes, in case you missed that, bald eagles love to gobble up trash. Our patriotic symbol is a trash bird. They've been shooting "bird-specific" fireworks at them to get them to leave the dump alone.

Alleged attempted newborn-napper will have her day in court: The Pierce County woman who was allegedly posing as a newborn photographer in order to get close enough to snatch a baby posted $50,000 bail. Her court date is Tuesday, however.

Puppy falls down heating vent in Graham, Washington: And was promptly saved.

712 people in Washington are being monitored for coronavirus: I know it has an official name now (COVID-19), but I've come to know coronavirus as coronavirus, so I think I'm going to stick with it. Anyway. People who may have been exposed to someone with the virus or have been near someone who returned from China in the last 14 days are being monitored for the virus. According to the department of health, one person has tested positive for the virus so far.

Some quick, bleak, worldwide coronavirus updates: Here come some numbers. The total number of infected is at 72,436. The total killed is 1,868. One of those dead is the director of a hospital in Wuhan. There are travel restrictions for half of the Chinese population. And 10 percent of the population is on some sort of lockdown when it comes to leaving their homes. The Diamond Princess in Japan has 88 new cases bringing the total infected to 542. Foreign governments are working on extracting their citizens from the ships.

Some weather: Expect a cold one today.



It's a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s across Western Washington! Areas of fog or low clouds may reduce visibility this morning in some locations. #wawx pic.twitter.com/YVjhLwfAoA

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 18, 2020

Woman kidnapped, forced to watch Roots: A Cedar Rapids woman claims she was kidnapped by a man who forced her to watch Roots, the nine-hour historical miniseries about slavery, so that she could "better understand her racism.” The man also allegedly said if she didn't watch it, he would “kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago.”

Bloomberg will be on the debate stage: Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg surged in the polls to 19 percent among Democrats. That means he's qualified for the Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday. He's in second place behind Bernie Sanders's 31 point polling. Bloomberg, who is facing criticism for his past racist policies and remarks and documentation of a career filled with sexual harassment, has spent more than $300 million on television advertising. His popularity has risen with the number of his television ads.

Kent State gun girl still a thing: Do you remember Kaitlin Bennett? The young woman who got famous for carrying an AR-10 on campus after her graduation? Bennett shot to notorious fame and became a media personality for the right. She visits college campuses for some outlet called Liberty Hangout and harasses college kids about politics. Bennett did not receive a warm welcome at Ohio University yesterday. University police said Bennett did not alert them that she was coming, so they could not provide adequate staffing, and that everyone present was demonstrating their First Amendment rights.



This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus. Leftists at @ohiou started a riot when @Joelpatrick1776 and I showed up, and the @oupolice let it happen. I think @realDonaldTrump should strip funding from universities like this that harbor terrorists. pic.twitter.com/5TMlfdto9O

— Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) February 17, 2020

Finally, some justice for this Kentucky man: He has been trying to get the vanity license plate "IM GOD" for his Jeep since 2016. The state denied him. He went to court. His "IM GOD" license plate has been determined to be free speech and the state transportation department must pay him $150 to cover his legal fees.

Well, that doesn't seem suspicious at all: Russia to consider making ex-presidents immune from prosecution.

A Daytona 500 crash: Driver Ryan Newman crashed his car with one lap to go in the Daytona 500. He was leading the pack at the time.



Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.



We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0

— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

