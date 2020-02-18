Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane Sanders, at the end of Mondays rally in Tacoma.
Over 17,000 fans of Bernie Sanders descended on the Tacoma Dome last night to rally around the Bern. Can these fanatics for socialized medicine build a big enough coalition to take back the White House? If enthusiasm for taxing the rich and Bernie-faced onesies are any indication then the answer is an emphatic yes.
Tribal Chairmen David Bean and the Puyallup Tribe begin the rally with a prayer.
Sacred Family Canoe
Sacred Family Canoe
Hes feeling the Bern.
Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant
Bernie Sanders
Hes feeling the Bern.
Members of the Puyallup Tribe.
Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda
Former Seattle City Council candidate and Bernie organizer Shaun Scott.
Portugal. The Man
Seattle Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal introduces Bernie and Jane Sanders.
Bernie Sanders
Climate change activist Jamie Margolin
Actor Tim Robbins
Rapper Travis Thompson
Bernie Sanders
