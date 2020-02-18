Over 17,000 fans of Bernie Sanders descended on the Tacoma Dome last night to rally around the Bern. Can these fanatics for socialized medicine build a big enough coalition to take back the White House? If enthusiasm for taxing the rich and Bernie-faced onesies are any indication then the answer is an emphatic yes.
Photos From Last Night's 17,000-Person Bernie Sanders Rally in Tacoma
