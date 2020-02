Photos From Last Night's 17,000-Person Bernie Sanders Rally in Tacoma

Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane Sanders, at the end of Monday's rally in Tacoma. Lester Black

Lester Black

Tribal Chairmen David Bean and the Puyallup Tribe begin the rally with a prayer. Lester Black

Sacred Family Canoe Lester Black

Sacred Family Canoe Lester Black

He's feeling the Bern. Lester Black

Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant Lester Black

Lester Black

Lester Black

Bernie Sanders Lester Black

Members of the Puyallup Tribe. Lester Black

Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda Lester Black

Former Seattle City Council candidate and Bernie organizer Shaun Scott. Lester Black

Portugal. The Man Lester Black

Seattle Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal introduces Bernie and Jane Sanders. Lester Black

Lester Black

Bernie Sanders Lester Black

Climate change activist Jamie Margolin Lester Black

Actor Tim Robbins Lester Black

Rapper Travis Thompson Lester Black

Lester Black

Bernie Sanders Lester Black

Over 17,000 fans of Bernie Sanders descended on the Tacoma Dome last night to rally around the Bern . Can these fanatics for socialized medicine build a big enough coalition to take back the White House? If enthusiasm for taxing the rich and Bernie-faced onesies are any indication then the answer is an emphatic yes.