From the Archives: Genitals Are Magic and That's Why This Woman Comes (a Little) When She Poops

Straight female with a question. I've never really told anyone about this because it's so weird and gross. It involves my bowel movements, so it's not very sexy. (No offense to scat lovers.) After I have a normal bowel movement, I pull up my jeans. When I do that, the crotch seam presses on my clit as I begin to close the zipper, and I get what I can only describe as an intense mini-orgasm. This is directly related to the recent BM because it happens only after one. I find myself just standing there in the bathroom, holding my pants up with my hands frozen on the zipper, eyes half closed, while my clit just hammers out an unsolicited series of intense orgasmic spasms. It's not a full-on climax, rather a dozen or so fluttering contractions of pleasure in my clit/pussy area. I find myself enjoying these post-poop-gasms, although it's something I've kept to myself for obvious reasons. I am not complaining. I am merely curious to know if you've ever heard of this and if you know why and how it happens. Do other people have similar experiences? Possibly Odd Or Perhaps Curious Orgasm Mostly Enjoyed Regularly

I shared your letter with Dr. Debby Herbenick, a research scientist at Indiana University, a sexual health educator at the Kinsey Institute, and the author of Great in Bed and numerous books about sexuality.

Dr. Herbenick's short answer: "Genitals are magical, mysterious places of wonder."

And her much more satisfying long answer: "There are other documented cases of people having orgasms while pooping. Most are on internet message boards, but some have made it into the medical and scientific literature. 'Defecation-induced orgasms' seem to be more common than orgasms from peeing, but both kinds happen."

Yes, yes: But why and how do defecation-induced orgasms happen?

"It's not entirely clear, but here are some possibilities," said Dr. Herbenick. "The pelvic nerve—which is one orgasmic pathway—links up to not only the vagina and cervix, but also the rectum and bladder. Another possibility is something called nerve 'crosstalk.' In essence, the genital and excretory parts are smooshed closely together, and some nerves (like the pelvic nerve) service more than one part. Thus, feelings and messages carried in the nerves can get a little muddled. For example, some people can have vaginal pain from bladder problems. Similarly, people describe genital orgasms from stimulation of nearby parts, and nerve crosstalk is thought to be part of that." (Want to shut up an "intelligent design" creationist? Ask them to defend the ill-advised, none-too-intelligent smooshing together of our excretory and reproductive systems—after making them google "obstetric fistula.")

"POOPCOMER doesn't have to like the fact that she orgasms from pooping," said Dr. Herbenick, "but it's better than the opposite scenario: unintentionally pooping during orgasm. That also happens."

Originally published March 5, 2014.

