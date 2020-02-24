Slog AM: Bernie Wins Big, Coronavirus Spreads, Flat Earth Truther Dies Trying to See Planet from Space

He did not get anywhere close to seeing this view. buradaki

: He won the Nevada caucuses in a downright landslide. He got 46.8 percent of the vote and 14 delegates. Second to that was Joe Biden who won 20.4 percent and 4 delegates. Sanders could clinch the Democratic nomination. He's moved his focus to South Carolina now where he's hoping to shut out projected-favorite Joe Biden and wipe him out of the race completely.

Washington prisons don't treat prisoners' cancer: Or, at least, they're really bad at it. There have been two inmates who have died in the past year due to cancer. Complaints and lawsuits allege that the Washington Department of Corrections did not do enough to treat the prisoners' cancer, failing to provide radiation or chemotherapy. Read more at Seattle Times.

If a tree falls in Renton, does anyone hear it? Let's ask the man whose apartment was smashed by a falling tree on Sunday morning. The 200-foot tree fell onto and through the apartment and pinned a man sleeping to his couch. He was trapped for 40 to 45 minutes and is in critical condition.

Happy Twin Peaks day to those who celebrate!



Six arrested in peaceful demonstration: The Protectors of the Salish Sea had 40 or so marchers join in Sunday for a demonstration against oil pipelines. Their "prayer walk" started from the Washington Park Arboretum and had an end destination of Myrtle Edwards Park. When the group tried to get on I-5, they were stopped by police. A scuffle broke out. Six people—five men and one woman—were arrested.

You think your relationship with your in-laws is bad? This guy (in his 40s) got into an argument with his father-in-law (65) in a Lake Forest Park apartment complex and ended up shooting him in the chest and leg. He then called the police and told them everything. The father-in-law is at Harborview Medical Center.

In two weeks, the sun will set past 7 p.m.: Longer days are on the horizon. On March 8, sunrise will be at 7:35 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:05 p.m. That's a whole day!

China is delaying its parliament session because of coronavirus: The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress will not meet. Additionally, lawmakers have temporarily banned the consumption of wildlife, for fear that it is spreading the coronavirus. Yet, the infection rate is slowing for the virus, Chinese authorities have found.



Virus-hit China set to postpone its annual parliament session for the first time since the Cultural Revolution https://t.co/NW2JQRwHhK#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/sSur8oC8gu

— AFP news agency (@AFP) February 24, 2020

Cases across the world spike: There are over 800 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea. There are seven deaths. The virus is spreading through members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus and the people they have been in contact with. In Italy, there are around 219 cases and five deaths. Ten towns have been locked down in an attempt to contain the virus. Iran now has 12 coronavirus deaths and 61 infected. Global stocks are suffering.

Someone explain the physics here: Or, is it fake? Am I being conned? This guy jumps 47.1 inches standing in one spot and manages to hang in the air????? Seems like witchcraft but okay.



Never forget when he hit a 47.1-inch standing vert and PAUSED in mid-air. 🤯🤯🤯 (via @joshbhebhe) pic.twitter.com/ZjX77ebkpm

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2020

This is the worst thing I've ever read: An ex-marine, who is 62 years old, just broke the world record for longest plank. First of all, why is there a record for that pure torture? Anyway, guess how long it was. Maybe 10 minutes? I know at about one minute into a plank my abdomen feels like it's about to tear in half a la Alien. Ten would be excruciating! Maybe that's the record. Nope. It was a mellow 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds. I hate it.

Two million trees being bulldozed in Malaysia: The state-owned Perak Corporation Bhd firm is bulldozing 200 acres of rainforest land in Malaysia. Has the tree murder song made it to Malaysia yet?

One of the women profiled in Hidden Figures has died: Katherine Johnson was a mathematician at NASA, she helped plot the course for the original moon landing. Johnson died on Monday at the age of 101.



We're saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers: https://t.co/Tl3tsHAfYB pic.twitter.com/dGiGmEVvAW

— NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2020

Kobe and Gigi Bryant's memorial will be today: Today is 2/24. Gigi's number in basketball was 2. Kobe's was 24. It will take place at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles. You can watch here.

Flat earth truther dies in rocket crash: This man, “Mad” Mike Hughes, had built and launched several homemade rockets in his attempt to make it to the edge of outer space to see if the earth was truly round. He died on Saturday when his latest rocket crashed in California.

Sen. Chuck Schumer has spent over $8,600 on cheesecake over 10 years: It's his guilty pleasure.

Trump is in India for 36 hours: He toured the Taj Mahal. As this CBS News tweet points out, Trump used to run the Taj Mahal casino.



President Trump – who once ran the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City – just toured the real Taj Mahal in India as part of his 36-hour trip to the country. https://t.co/QXRHm9BfsV pic.twitter.com/lavw5IJFcM

— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 24, 2020

Today's best entertainment options are: Short and sweet pieces by local performers at 12 Minutes Max, a show with Death Cab for Cutie, and a reading with Weather author Jenny Offill. See more on our EverOut Things To Do calendar.