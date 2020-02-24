The Call of the Wild: 4.3 Out of 5 Dogs

In, basically this dog Buck is growing up in this house in the country, and he’s a big dog. Spoiled and stuff.

Then he gets dognapped and taken to the arctic and gets recruited by some person’s sled team to deliver the mail. The mail team gets canceled and he gets put with a mean master, and then Buck almost dies and he goes on an adventure with Han Solo.

It was a really good movie. Also it was really heartfelt at the end. Like the part where Han Solo said he was going to leave in the morning to go home and leave Buck in the woods.

I knew that the dogs were CGI, but that’s not a bad thing. It was glaringly obvious, but it also wasn’t glaringly obvious. It was somewhere in between. You could notice it, but it wasn’t like, “Oh, that looks gross.”

Overall, I would give it 4.3 out of 5 dogs. It’s not like a perfect movie, but it’s still really good.

