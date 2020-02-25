Slog AM: Expedia Will Cut 12% of Employees, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Has Coronavirus, Hot Pockets Heiress Faces Jail Time

: The goal is to remedy a "bloated business." That means that Expedia will be cutting 3,000 jobs. At the Seattle office, 500 people will be cut. The layoffs aren't tied to any one thing, Barry Diller, Expedia's chairman, was said to be considering $300 million to $500 million in cost-saving in 2020. The layoffs will begin this week. Best of luck to all the Expedia workers in your life.

Boeing catches a break: Finally, someone is buying Boeing's planes. This time it's All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan scooping up a dozen Boeing 787 Dreamliners. That put$1.9 billion in Boeing's pocket. This is the first sale of the year for the aerospace manufacturer.

Another mini-mart attack: A 65-year-old Kenmore mini-mart clerk sustained life-threatening injuries after a suspect stabbed him at the store on Monday afternoon. This is the fifth attack on a mini-mart in the region in just a week.

Trail runner breaks leg, crawls for 10 hours for help: He was in the middle of a 20-mile run, you know, a common thing to be in the middle of, when Joseph Oldendorf slipped on ice and broke his leg. He didn't have cell service. So, he crawled on his hands and knees for seven hours to get some damn bars. Finally, after contacting rescuers, Oldendorf had to crawl three more hours to get rescued. The trail was wet, rocky, and snowy. His knees were, uh, worse for wear.

Oh, sorry, spoke to soon, Boeing: Of the grounded 737 MAX 8 jets, 70 percent had debris—we're talking "metal shavings, tools and other objects left in planes during assembly," according to KOMO News—in their fuel tanks. Boeing doesn't think the debris is related to the 737 MAX crashes.

Amazon's takeover of the grocery industry starts now: The neighborhood bookseller has just opened its first full-size, full-fledged grocery store. It's 10,400 square feet at 610 E. Pike St. on Capitol Hill, stocks fresh produce, meats, and alcohol, and will use Amazon Go technology. Whole Foods workers have got to be sweating over this.

Coronavirus around the globe: There are at least 80,000 people infected with the coronavirus around the world. Over 2,600 people have died. Of that number, 35 deaths have occurred outside of China. South Korea's infections keep climbing. They are numbering near 1,000 now. Doctors and medical professionals are stepping up to help despite knowingly putting themselves at risk:



Meanwhile, Italy is panicking: Roadblocks have been set up in 11 towns. Over 50,000 Italians have been told to stay home. There are 229 cases confirmed in Italy.

Not what I would call "great news": The health official who is in charge of leading the country's coronavirus response has coronavirus. A prominent member of Iran's parliament also said he has the virus. There have been 15 deaths in the country and 95 confirmed cases.

In case you forgot: Our president is an idiot:



Autocratic ruler of Egypt for 30 years is dead: Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted during the Arab Spring, has died at 91.

Sure, I'll click: Just saw this tweet about an 11-year-old girl bringing an assault rifle to Idaho's state Legislature. She was there to support her grandpa who was backing a bill that would allow visitors to Idaho to be able to conceal carry weapons within city limits in the state.



Read this: It's about the women journalists who covered the Weinstein trial.



Hot Pockets heiress could be going down: Michelle Janavs, the heiress of the Hot Pocket microwavable snack fortune, faces sentencing on Tuesday for her involvement in Operation Varsity Blues. Janavs pleaded guilty in October to paying $300,000 to get her two daughters in the University of Southern California through exam cheating and fraudulently claiming one daughter was a volleyball recruit. Prosecutors are looking to sentence Janavs for 21 months in prison.

