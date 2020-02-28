Slog AM: Global Stock Sell-Off Continues, Kenny G's Dad Got Scammed, Karl Marx's Great Grandson Does Parkour

Seize the means of getting from point A to point B. sot/Getty Images

: For U.S. companies in 2020 because of the coronavirus . The S&P 500 is down another 2 percent today . The index is having its worst week since 2008's financial crisis. It has entered a correction , sliding more than 10 percent from its peak. A global sell-off is underway for fear that the virus will hamper corporate profits. This could be really bad for Trump's re-election since his success as president has been comingled with the success of the stock market.

A Seattle woman may have stolen $900,000 from Kenny G's dad: Morris Gorelick, who fathered saxophone legend Kenny G, wrote three checks equaling $900,000 to a woman who said she had a luxury eyewear company he could invest in. The company wasn't operational. The woman is the daughter of Gorelick's caretaker, according to KING5. Authorities believe she took advantage of him.

Bothell High School remains closed: COVID-19 fears have shut the high school down for the second day in a row. Who needs a snowpocalypse when you have a possible pandemic to shutdown school, eh? Sorry, that's not the right tone to take with this. The school was disinfected and cleaned all of Thursday after a teacher who was traveling internationally reported that a family member traveling with them became ill upon returning home. That family member is being monitored. There is more disinfecting to be done on Friday.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has made Alaska Airlines...: Suspend cancellation fees. At least through March 12, the airline won't penalize you if you change your mind about flying.

This headline: Bankrupt Boy Scouts may need to sell Norman Rockwell art to pay sexual abuse victims

Boeing was testing its new plane late last night: They were engine-testing the 777X plane and were cleared to do so from 6 to 9 p.m. However, Boeing didn't start the tests until 9:30 p.m and they went until 12:30 a.m. They only stopped because the airport told them to cut it out.

The sun... it's gone... : Here comes the rain *do-do-do-doo.*



Rain approaches the coast this afternoon and spreads inland through the evening hours! #wawx pic.twitter.com/tMNmHdpZKw

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 28, 2020

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly vandalizing Plymouth Rock: C'mon, kid, how dumb can you be? The teen is being charged with 11 counts of vandalism and one count of trespassing. He also, according to police, vandalized other monuments and decorations in the town. The letters MOF and numbers 508 were spraypainted on his targets.

A dent in the Ophiuchus galaxy cluster: Was caused by an explosion bigger than the Big Bang, according to the BBC. Scientists detected the explosion, saying it's five times bigger than anything observed before. This article is really interesting but I can't pretend to understand it well enough to summarize. If you like space things, this is for you.

This is old: And maybe you've already seen it. But here's a Seattle version of the Portlandia intro.



Airstrikes kill 33 Turkish soldiers: Russian or Syrian forces may have caused the strike. Russia, however, is blaming Turkey for the strike and has sent two warships to hang out off the coast of Syria. Turkey, meanwhile, is demanding a no-fly zone over Idlib, where the strike happened. NATO will not approve military action or closing down air space. Turkey has said that it may not be able to hold back Syrian refugees in what seems to be a thinly veiled attempt "to leverage a refugee crisis for NATO's cooperation," the New York Times reports.



Hahahahahha: Apparently, 38 percent of American beer drinkers said they wouldn't buy Corona beer "under any circumstances" because of the coronavirus, a recent study states. Our country's idiocy aside, Corona may want to rethink its branding for the new hard seltzer it's coming out with if that's ever going to get off the ground. The slogan right now is "coming ashore soon."



Introducing Corona Hard Seltzer. Four delicious flavors. One splashy entrance. pic.twitter.com/XrPPr6nWrB

— Corona USA (@coronaextrausa) February 24, 2020

Okay, let's get some coronavirus updates: I know this whole column has turned into a coronavirus update, but there's a lot going on. The Navy is ordering its ships to quarantine if they have made stops in the Pacific. Nigeria is reporting its first case of the virus, the first infection in sub-Saharan Africa. California has the most cases in the U.S. and has the only potential "community-spread" case where a patient contracted the virus without being abroad or having any contact with anyone who had been abroad. Infections are rising faster in places outside China than inside China now.

CDC didn't adopt WHO's COVID-19 test: And created its own. The CDC's test is flawed. That means that the CDC is weeks behind when it comes to testing for the virus. Propublica has more here.

Let's take a break from all of that: And watching this UCLA gymnast do lots of flips and dance moves to Beyonce's "Homecoming."



After competing on the road, @DennisNia had an unforgettable "Homecoming" performance in Westwood last weekend. 👑🥁



No. 3 @uclagymnastics returns to the floor Saturday to face No. 18 Oregon State at 1 PT/ 2 MT on Pac-12 Network. pic.twitter.com/Y31HmZc6WP

— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 27, 2020

Oh: "Lawmakers in Missouri and Tennessee have introduced bills that could put librarians in prison for hosting Drag Queen Story Hour events at public libraries."

A fun fact for your Friday: Karl Marx's great grandson has a parkour YouTube channel called "Exclamation Marx."



This weekend's EverOut picks are: The Nordic Lights Film Festival, the Washington Beer Open House, and the Sounders' season opener. See more on our EverOut Things To Do calendar, including ways to celebrate Leap Day!