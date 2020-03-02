No Hand Sanitizer? No Problem!

It doesn't take an industrial operation to make your own hand sanitizer. jfmdesign/Getty Images

After the second death from the coronavirus COVID-19 in Kirkland over the weekend, we are going to pause business as usual on Slog today to keep you informed about school closures, upcoming cultural events that may be canceled, responses from county and state officials, and more. But before we get into all that: If you left your bunker for supplies this weekend only to discover that every mom and pop and big box in the city limits had sold out of hand sanitizer, fear not! You can make that shit yourself... as long as supplies don't sell out first. Here's how:

Ingredients



2/3 cup 99% isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (or you can substitute some high proof drinking alcohol like vodka or Everclear but it'll cost you more)

1/3 cup aloe vera gel

10 drops of essentials oils like lavender or tea tree (optional)



Recipe



Mix the shit together

That's it. You're done. The best container is an old bottle of Purell or hand soap but if you aren't a hoarder and don't have one lying around, you can store this in any kind of glass or plastic container. And remember: The best way to stay safe from coronavirus is to never leave your house or interact with other people. But if that's not an option for you, this will (hopefully) help.